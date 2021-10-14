Class A
1. Canton Area 7-0 0.702828 2. Muncy 6-1 0.649471 3. Montgomery 3-4 0.362023 4. Bucktail Area 0-6 0.233948
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia 6-1 0.738703 2. Troy 5-2 0.597585 3. Mount Carmel 5-2 0.595080 4. Sayre 5-2 0.531225 5. South Williamsport 3-3 0.495022 6. Wellsboro 1-3 0.370252 7. Wyalusing Valley 2-5 0.363153 8. Northwest Area 2-4 0.354465 9. Bloomsburg 2-5 0.352794 10. Central Columbia 2-5 0.331759 11. Towanda 0-6 0.271960 12. Hughesville 1-6 0.251900 13. Line Mountain Sr 0-6 0.223789 14. Warrior Run 0-6 0.162406
Class 3A
1. Milton 5-2 0.591162 2. Danville 5-2 0.541131 3. Cowanesque Valley 5-2 0.525257 4. Athens 5-2 0.509527 5. Montoursville 3-4 0.486983 6. Loyalsock 3-3 0.472229 7. NP-Mansfield 3-4 0.407653 8. Midd-West 0-7 0.182271
Class 4A
