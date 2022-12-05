College
WrestlingLock Haven at Patriot OpenNote:
Lock Haven dominated the mats at the ARMS Software Patriot Open hosted by George Mason, which saw LHU crown two champions and eight wrestlers land in the top five. At 174 pounds, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg H.S./Saint Joseph’s Academy) finished third place, earning the bronze after a 2-1 record.
SaturdayLycoming takes second at ONU InviteNotes:
Senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor and junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs won individual titles and five more Lycoming wrestlers finished in the top three to lead the 18th-ranked team in the country to a second-place finish at the Ohio Northern University Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors compiled 173.5 points as 11 grapplers finished in the top weight in their weight class, helping the team finish sandwiched in between 20th-ranked Ohio Northern, which won the tournament with 198.5 points, and 11th-ranked Olivet, who posted 155.5 points, to take third. Sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher (Warrior Run H.S.) and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia) each took second. O’Connor, who entered the tournament unseeded, capped the tournament with a 16-7 major decision over the tournament’s top seed, Ohio Northern’s Teagan Hendricks. Majcher cruised into the finals at 125 pounds, notching three pins before regionally-ranked Colin Mellott notched a 5-4 win in the finals, getting a third-period reversal in the final minute to earn the win. In addition, sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett (Lewisburg) took eighth for the Warriors.
Men’s basketballLycoming 85, Marywood 77Notes:
Junior Brendon Blackson notched his first career double-double and senior Dyson Harward posted his 28th to lead Lycoming to a non-conference win over Marywood at Lamade Gym. Harward posted 22 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, as he also posted two steals and crossed 900 points in his career. Blackson notched 16 points and 10 defensive rebounds, as he was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line and also contributed two assists. The Warriors (5-4) held a 15-rebound advantage on the glass (44-29), which helped the team end up with 16 more free throws, and they converted 27-of-32, 84 percent, while Marywood hit just 13-of-16.
Women’s basketballSaturdayArcadia 59, Lycoming 53Notes:
Led by sophomore Ashley Yoh, who fired in 17 points, Lycoming came back from 21 down to take a fourth-quarter lead before falling to Arcadia in MAC Freedom action on Saturday at Lamade Gym. Yoh also added two assists and seven rebounds. Junior Emily Lockard notched nine points, four assists, six rebounds and a steal and first-year Kami Abdo scored eight points. Senior Kenzie Reed finished with a team-high nine rebounds. The Warriors (3-6, 0-2 MAC Freedom) scored 20 points from the paint and nine off turnovers against the Knights (7-2, 2-0).
FootballUSA Today AFCA Coaches PollThe USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (59) 13-0 1523 1 2. Michigan (2) 13-0 1466 2 3. Ohio State 11-1 1359 5 4. TCU 12-1 1353 3 5. Alabama 10-2 1282 6 6. Tennessee 10-2 1116 8 7. Penn State 10-2 1074 7 8. Southern California 11-2 1054 4 9. Kansas State 10-3 1050 10 10. Utah 10-3 1044 12 11. Clemson 11-2 1003 11 12. Washington 10-2 864 9 13. Florida State 9-3 741 14 14. Oregon 9-3 661 15 15. LSU 9-4 635 13 16. Oregon State 9-3 629 16 17. Tulane 11-2 591 18 18. UCLA 9-3 541 17 19. South Carolina 8-4 354 20 20. Notre Dame 8-4 323 19 21. Texas 8-4 300 21 22. Texas-San Antonio 11-2 206 24 23. Mississippi State 8-4 139 25 24. Troy 11-2 132 NR 25. North Carolina 9-4 95 22 Dropped Out: No. 23 Central Florida (9-4).
Others Receiving Votes:
North Carolina State (8-4) 60; Mississippi (8-4) 44; Central Florida (9-4) 43; Fresno State (9-4) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 28; Air Force (9-3) 17; South Alabama (10-2) 14; Purdue (8-5) 12; Cincinnati (9-3) 10; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Duke (8-4) 6; Coastal Carolina (9-3) 5; Illinois (8-4) 4; Boise State (9-4) 3.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209 Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289 N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272 Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287
NorthW L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236 Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255 Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300 Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277
WestW L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270 L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309 Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296 Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEastW L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226 Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206 N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
NorthW L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
WestW L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280 ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 10, Denver 9 Cleveland 27, Houston 14 Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14 Green Bay 28, Chicago 19 Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22 Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10 Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16 Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT San Francisco 33, Miami 17 Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23 Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24 Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20 Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19 Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
