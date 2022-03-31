SUNBURY — The Lewisburg Green Dragons just passed their first real test of the 2022 season.
After Shikellamy scored three runs in the sixth to tie the game, Lewisburg responded with four runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Braves, 7-3, in Wednesday’s Heartland-I matchup.
Michael Casale hit a three-run double in the seventh to lead the Green Dragons (2-0, 1-0 HAC-I) to the win.
“Yes, it was (a good win). The cardiac kids came through,” said Lewisburg first-year coach Greg Girton. “As I told the guys before the game, this is going to show us who we are, and where we are (in our improvement).”
Following a walk by Jack Blough and a double from Max Mitchell, Shikellamy (0-2, 0-1) would intentionally walk Shea Girton with one out to get to Casale.
That was a big mistake.
Casale’s liner to left cleared the bases to put Lewisburg in front 6-3. In the next at-bat Forrest Zelechoski stroked a single to center to bring home Casale to increase the Dragons’ lead to four runs.
“Casale has been struggling since our first game, and that double just boosted his confidence 100 percent, and he needed it,” said coach Girton. “They walked Shea to load the bases to get to Casale, and he responded in a big way.”
With Zelechoski on the mound, Lewisburg opened up a 3-0 lead through the first three innings.
Shea Girton hit a two-run single hit down the left field line in the first to bring home Blough and Mitchell for a 2-0 lead. In the third, Mitchell tripled to deep right-center to plate Blough for the team’s third run.
The lead stood up thanks to a couple of inning-ending liners that Zelechoski fielded to end threats in the first and third innings.
“With Forrest pitching, two runs in the first against Shikellamy’s ace (Kaden Hoffman) gave us huge confidence,” said coach Girton. “Forrest is a bulldog. Even from last year, when our No. 1 pitcher was down, he became our No. 1. He wanted the ball through the sixth and he fought every pitch. He’s a great kid.”
Shikellamy would chase Zelechoski from the game when the Braves knotted the score in the sixth on a two-run double by Braden Lytle and an error.
At that point, coach Girton was thinking about playing some bonus baseball.
“Honestly, I was thinking that we were going extras. I was looking at our pitching rotation because we have Montoursville on Friday, but the kids proved me wrong,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “The boys fought back and scored four runs in the top of the seventh.”
Mitchell led the Green Dragons with a 3-for-4 day that included a double and a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, plus Zelechoski finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Casale finished with a double and three RBI.
“We hit the ball well, and the one thing we pride ourselves on is that we put the ball in play,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We didn’t want to strikeout, we wanted Shikellamy to make the plays to get us out.”
Lewisburg plays its next game at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the Green Dragons roll into the game brimming with confidence.
“Our game against Warrior Run (on Tuesday) was a test, and then we upped the ante with Shikellamy (a 16-game winner last season), and next is Montoursville,” said coach Girton. “We wanted to find out where we are, and now we’re excited to see what we have left in the tank for Montoursville.”
Lewisburg 7, Shikellamy 3
At Shikellamy
Lewisburg 201 000 4 – 7-8-3
Shikellamy 000 003 0 – 3-5-0
Forrest Zelechoski, Kaiden Wagner (6) and Shea Girton. Kaden Hoffman, Braden Lytle (5) and Mark Culp
WP: Wagner. LP: Lytle.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wagner, walk; Jack Blough, 1-for-1, double, 2 walks, 3 runs scored; Max Mitchell, 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Girton, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Michael Casale, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks, 3 RBI, run; Zelechoski, 2-for-4, double, RBI.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Cohen Boyer, 2 walks; Connor Nickey, 1-for-4; Brady Wilson, 1-for-4; Kaden Hoffman, walk; Chase Carpenter, walk; Culp, 1-for-3, walk, run; Kyle Schaeffer, walk, run; Lytle, 2-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run.
In other baseball action Wednesday:
Hughesville 14
Warrior Run 3 (5 innings)
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans scored five runs in the second inning to go in front and never look back as they took the Heartland-II contest over the Defenders.
Mason Sheesley led Warrior Run (0-2, 0-1 HAC-II) with a 2-for-3 that included an RBI and a run scored.
Warrior Run next plays at Millville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 14, Warrior Run 3 (5 innings)
At Hughesville
Hughesville 054 50 – 14-10-0
Warrior Run 201 00 – 3-5-2
WP: Dylan Farnsworth. LP: Cooper Wilkins.
Top Hughesville hitters: Jackson Bower, 1-for-2, RBI, run scored; Trent Knarr, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Tyler Wetzel, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBI, run; Brenden Knight, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Farnsworth, 1-for-3, run; Gage Thomas, 1-for-1, double, walk, 3 runs; Angelo Ferrigno, 1-for-3, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Brandon Derrick, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Coen Riegner, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Cooper Wilkins, walk, run scored; Carter Marr, 1-for-3, run; Mason Sheesley, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Stone Allison, 1-for-1, RBI; Ryan Foura, RBI; Logan Rager, 1-for-2.
Mifflinburg at
Williamsport (PPD)
WILLIAMSPORT — The Heartland-I matchup between the Wildcats and the Millionaires was postponed and rescheduled to May 16 at 4:30 p.m.
Milton at
Bloomsburg (PPD)
BLOOMSBURG — The Black Panthers’ Heartland II contest at Bloomsburg was postponed and rescheduled to April 15 at 4:30 p.m.
