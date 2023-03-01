College
Men's golf
Bucknell finishes with 287, ties for 6th at Loyola Intercollegiate
Notes: Freshman Andres Barraza made five birdies on the way to a career-best, 3-under par 69, leading the Bucknell men’s golf team to a 1-under total of 287 on Tuesday in the final round of the Loyola Intercollegiate at Palm Valley Golf Club. The Bison compiled an 862 total for 54 holes and finished the tournament in a tie for sixth place alongside Missouri State.
Utah Valley tallied a 12-under 276 to edge out Marquette by one shot. Utah Valley finished with a 21-under 843 for the tournament. Wright State, the 36-hole leader, slipped to third despite shooting 8-under and getting a hole-in-one from Cole Corder. Marshall and Loyola closed with 276 and 277, respectively, to jump past Bucknell into fourth and fifth.
Men's lacrosse
Ithaca 21, Lycoming 2
Notes: Sophomores Troy Scozzafava and Joey Hoover scored to lead the Warriors, who fell in non-conference action to Ithaca, which is receiving votes in the USILA poll, at Higgins Stadium. Scozzafava and Hoover each found the back of the net, as sophomore goalkeeper Ben Franco and senior Christian Brown led the team with three groundballs each.
Baseball
MLB Preseason Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 3 0 1.000
Kansas City 4 1 .800
LA Angels 3 1 .750
NY Yankees 3 2 .600
Texas 3 2 .600
Baltimore 2 2 .500
Chicago WSox 2 2 .500
Houston 2 2 .500
Oakland 2 2 .500
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 3 .400
Seattle 2 3 .400
Toronto 2 3 .400
Detroit 1 3 .250
Cleveland 1 4 .200
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 4 1 .800
Colorado 3 1 .750
St. Louis 3 1 .750
Milwaukee 3 2 .600
San Diego 3 2 .600
Cincinnati 2 2 .500
LA Dodgers 2 2 .500
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Washington 2 2 .500
NY Mets 2 3 .400
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333
Miami 1 3 .250
Arizona 1 4 .200
Chicago Cubs 1 4 .200
Monday's Games
Miami 4, Houston 3
Boston 4, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Mets 7
Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 7, Toronto 0
Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7
Cleveland 12, Chicago Cubs (ss) 4
Colorado 7, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 10, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 1
Texas 13, Cincinnati 2
Arizona (ss) 3, Chicago Cubs (ss) 0
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 5
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 10, Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 4
Philadelphia 7, Toronto (ss) 2
Toronto (ss) 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Kansas City 12, Cleveland (ss) 6
San Diego 7, San Francisco 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Seattle 9, Cleveland (ss) 8
Boston 7, Miami 2
Wednesday's Games
Boston vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 18 .710 —
Philadelphia 39 21 .650 4
New York 36 27 .571 8½
Brooklyn 34 27 .557 9½
Toronto 31 32 .492 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 33 29 .532 —
Atlanta 31 31 .500 2
Washington 29 32 .475 3½
Orlando 26 36 .419 7
Charlotte 20 43 .317 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 17 .721 —
Cleveland 39 25 .609 6½
Chicago 28 34 .452 16½
Indiana 28 35 .444 17
Detroit 15 47 .242 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 37 23 .617 —
Dallas 32 31 .508 6½
New Orleans 30 32 .484 8
San Antonio 15 47 .242 23
Houston 13 48 .213 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 44 19 .698 —
Minnesota 32 32 .500 12½
Utah 31 32 .492 13
Portland 29 32 .475 14
Oklahoma City 28 33 .459 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 36 25 .590 —
Phoenix 33 29 .532 3½
L.A. Clippers 33 31 .516 4½
Golden State 32 30 .516 4½
L.A. Lakers 29 33 .468 7½
Monday's Games
Charlotte 117, Detroit 106
Miami 101, Philadelphia 99
New York 109, Boston 94
Orlando 101, New Orleans 93
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 104, Chicago 98
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 104
Washington 119, Atlanta 116
Memphis 121, L.A. Lakers 109
Denver 133, Houston 112
Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117
Indiana 124, Dallas 122
San Antonio 102, Utah 94
Golden State 123, Portland 105
Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 47 8 5 99 226 129
Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158
Tampa Bay 60 37 19 4 78 213 180
Buffalo 59 31 24 4 66 223 208
Florida 62 30 26 6 66 214 214
Ottawa 60 30 26 4 64 189 188
Detroit 60 28 24 8 64 182 196
Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151
New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157
N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168
N.Y. Islanders 64 31 25 8 70 184 176
Pittsburgh 60 30 21 9 69 195 191
Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187
Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202
Columbus 61 20 35 6 46 159 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 60 31 16 13 75 195 159
Minnesota 61 34 21 6 74 177 167
Colorado 58 34 19 5 73 185 157
Winnipeg 61 35 24 2 72 188 165
Nashville 58 29 23 6 64 170 174
St. Louis 60 26 29 5 57 183 220
Arizona 60 21 30 9 51 164 212
Chicago 60 21 34 5 47 150 217
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 60 35 19 6 76 192 169
Los Angeles 62 34 20 8 76 211 211
Seattle 60 33 21 6 72 208 192
Edmonton 61 32 21 8 72 232 205
Calgary 61 27 21 13 67 196 192
Vancouver 60 24 31 5 53 205 243
San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223
Anaheim 61 20 34 7 47 156 252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Edmonton 2
Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT
Colorado 3, Vegas 0
Anaheim 4, Chicago 2
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
