WILLIAMSPORT — Earning a double-double a piece, junior Emily Lockard and sophomore Ashley Yoh led the Lycoming College women’s basketball team to a 75-58 win over Baruch College in a non-conference matchup on the first day of the Hoops for Hounds Classic on Thursday at Lamade Gym.
In the second game of the classic, Alfred University’s Grace Rittenhouse drove in for a layup with 13 seconds remaining to help it defeat Goucher, 53-51.
Lockard posted her fourth double-double of the season, as she threw in a season-high 18 points, hitting 9-of-18 field goal attempts to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Yoh finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Sophomore Mya Wetzel posted 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals to finish just shy of a double-double and first-year Victoria Burton also notched 10 points, six rebounds, and three steals.
The Warriors (4-7) scored 48 points in the paint, added 18 points off 18 Goucher turnovers and dominated on the glass, 56-34.
The Warriors pulled ahead in the second half, scoring 25 points in the third quarter as Lockard posted a team-high eight. First-year Kami Abdo hit a -point3er and followed it with a layup for five points, as Lycoming extended a four-point lead to five.
In the final 10 minutes, the Warriors’ defense held the Bearcats (6-5) to only eight points while scoring 20 to pull away, as sophomore Jillian Pumputis and Wetzel each posted five points, with Wetzel hitting her second 3-pointer of the evening.
The Warriors got on the board first at the eight-minute mark as Yoh hit for a free throw for the game’s first point. Yoh led the team in the first quarter with three points, all free throws. The Warriors trailed at the end of the quarter, 12-9, though. In the second quarter, a 10-point run that started with a free throw from Pumputis was followed by another layup from Lockard, who finished with six points in the quarter, two jump shots from sophomore Isabella Fave and ended with Wetzel nailing a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 30-26 lead at the break.
The Bearcats were led by Mia Castillo with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals and Paige Traynor with 11 points and three rebounds.
The Warriors return to action today against Goucher College at 2 p.m. on the final day of the Hoops for Hounds Classic at Lamade Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.