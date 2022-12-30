WILLIAMSPORT — Earning a double-double a piece, junior Emily Lockard and sophomore Ashley Yoh led the Lycoming College women’s basketball team to a 75-58 win over Baruch College in a non-conference matchup on the first day of the Hoops for Hounds Classic on Thursday at Lamade Gym.

In the second game of the classic, Alfred University’s Grace Rittenhouse drove in for a layup with 13 seconds remaining to help it defeat Goucher, 53-51.

