STATE COLLEGE — Nolan Wosman made an immediate impact in his Williamsport debut, hitting the Crosscutters’ third home run of the season to aid in the team’s 6-3 victory over the State College Spikes on Tuesday.
Four new Crosscutters were in the lineup, and all of them made an impact.
Lance Logsdon finished 3-for-3 with three singles and two walks, Dakota Kotowski finished 2-for-5, Michael Turconi finished 2-for-4 with some fine defensive plays and Wosman finished 1-for-5 with the homer.
Troy Taylor (1-0) earned his first win of the season, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings, striking out five. The Cutters bullpen locked it down, as Hunter Kloke and Zack Klapak combined to toss four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, and Klapak earned his first save.
Williamsport (8-5-1) collected 12 hits in the win, which sets a new high water mark in a single game this season. The Crosscutters improve to 4-2 against the Spikes this season and 4-2-1 on the road in 2021. All the scoring came in the first three innings, as both bullpens turned in shut down performances.
The Crosscutters continue their series at the Spikes with a game at 6:35 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.