CATAWISSA — The nonleague scholastic wrestling match between Mifflinburg and host Southern Columbia was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program. No make-up date has been decided for the contest.
Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list with playoff spot in hand
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have placed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert along with 10 others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against Dallas.
The Eagles (9-7) already have a playoff berth clinched with only the seeding still to be decided Saturday night when they host the Cowboys (11-5) as either the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC. Under the NFL’s revised COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles could get all 12 back before kickoff.
Joining Cox and Goedert on the reserve list are linebackers Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, safeties Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, guard Nate Herbig, running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, center Jason Kelce, cornerback Avonte Maddox and tight end Jack Stoll.
Philadelphia got one player back from the COVID-19 list, activating cornerback Andre Chachere.
