Bloomsburg 12
Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE – Bloomsburg and Warrior Run traded five-run innings in the fifth and sixth, but the visiting Panthers pulled ahead with a three-run seventh to take 12-8 Heartland-II victory Thursday.
Gracy Beachel and Val McHenry had two hits apiece for Warrior Run (6-11), which is scheduled to wrap up its season at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Williamsport.
Bloomsburg 12, Warrior Run 8At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 030 051 3 – 12-12-2 Warrior Run 000 035 0 – 8-11-6 Ellen Hull, Madison Roberts (5), Rita Nuss (6), Hull (6) and Madeline Devine. Val McHenry and Maggie Gelnett. WP: Hull. LP: McHenry. Bloomsburg: Madeline Devine, 2 hits, double; Rylee Klinger, 2 hits; Lily Yablonski, 2 hits; Hull, 2 hits. Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, 2 hits; McHenry, 2 hits, double.
Selinsgrove 11,
Milton 1 (6 inn.)
SELINSGROVE – A big seven-run fourth inning proved costly for the Black Panthers as they fell to the Seals in the HAC-I matchup.
Maddie Nicholas doubled and Brooklyn Wade hit an RBI single to drive her home in the fourth inning for Milton (0-18) in its season finale.
Selinsgrove 11, Milton 1 (6 innings)At Selinsgrove
Milton 000 100 – 1-3-2 Selinsgrove 003 701 – 11-11-2 Adrianna Allabach and Gabby Whitenight. Sophia Ramer and Kaitlyn Eisley. WP: Ramer. LP: Allabach. Milton: Kiersten Stork, 1-for-3; Maddie Nicholas, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3, RBI. Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Grace Landis, walk, run; Kayla Shrawder, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Allison Beddall, 2-for-3, HR (4th, 1 on), 3 RBI, run; Ramer, 1-for-3, walk, run; Riley Batdorf, 1-for-4, run; Lydia Geipel, 1-for-1, walk, RBI, run; Brooklyn Scholl, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Mackenzie Hoyles, walk, run; Chloe Rumberger, 1-for-1.
Other scores:
Shamokin 8, Shikellamy 4 Jersey Shore 12, Midd-West 7
Baseball
Loyalosck 18
Milton 1 (5 inn.)
MILTON – The Black Panthers ended their season with a blowout loss as the Lancers pounded out 18 hits to take the HAC-II win.
Ethan Rowe singled and scored a run in the first inning. Chase Hoffman had the RBI for Milton (3-15).
Loyalsock 18, Milton 1 (5 innings)At Milton
Loyalsock 224 64 – 18-18-0 Milton 100 00 – 1-1-3 WP: Nick Laubach. LP: Ethan Rowe. Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, RBI; Nick Barone, 3-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Joeb Schurer, 2 walks, RBI, run; Ryan Bognarski, 1-for-1; Spencer Gross, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Matt Worth, 2-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braydon Miller, 1-for-1, run; Kaden Rodarmel, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Gavin Rice, 1-for-1, run; Josh Rankey, 2-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Tyler Gee, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Bastian, 1-for-1, 2 RBI, run. Milton: Rowe, 1-for-2, run scored; Chase Hoffman, RBI; Dylan Reiff, walk; Russell, walk.
Other score:
