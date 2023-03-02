WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg's Kimmy Shannon and Mason Ordonez both continued their gold medal winning ways, while several young swimmers showed promise of things to come on Day 1 of the District 4 Swimming Championships Wednesday at Williamsport Area High School's natatorium.

Shannon, a junior, captured her fifth individual gold medal of her career by defending her district title in the 200 IM, and later on in the night she claimed her sixth gold medal overall as she helped the Green Dragons' 200 free relay team to a victory.

