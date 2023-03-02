WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg's Kimmy Shannon and Mason Ordonez both continued their gold medal winning ways, while several young swimmers showed promise of things to come on Day 1 of the District 4 Swimming Championships Wednesday at Williamsport Area High School's natatorium.
Shannon, a junior, captured her fifth individual gold medal of her career by defending her district title in the 200 IM, and later on in the night she claimed her sixth gold medal overall as she helped the Green Dragons' 200 free relay team to a victory.
Lewisburg's girls, who sit in third place in the team standings with 185 points, got 49 points in the 200 free alone behind Shannon's win in 2:08.19, along with a third-place finish from Jilliane Donner (2:25.47) and a sixth-place showing from Laurel Boyer (2:40.11).
Being joined on the podium with two of her teammates made the win even sweeter for Shannon, who got off to a strong start to beat runner-up Leyna Beishline of Central Columbia by more than 13 seconds.
"It's always fun (to repeat), and I was really excited to it with two of my teammates. I haven't really had that many temmates with me in the 200 IM, and it was really fun to share it with them. It was fun to see the majority of the girls in the heat were Lewisburg girls, so it kind of felt like a power move a little bit," said Shannon.
"I definitely been working more on the front half of my races, because I know I have it in me to bring it (home) in the back half, so I was just trying to get out and get going and keep the pace all the way through."
The Green Dragons' win in the 200 free relay was a lot closer, as Lewisburg edged Danville's team, 1:43.70 to 1:46.12.
Joining Shannon on the relay team were Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski, the latter swimming a 25.36 in the fourth leg to secure the victory over Danville.
"That was a really good race. At the beginning of the season, we told our coaches we had a shot at states in the 200 free relay. We worked really hard throughout the season just working towards it," said Gerlinski. "We knew who our competition was, and we went out and beat them. I'm very proud of our team, and I couldn't have done it without them to be honest."
Gerlinski added a third-place finish in the 50 free (25.88), while Hopkinson was fourth (27.17).
Also reaching the podium on Day 1 was Milton junior Maria Painter, who was sixth in the 100 fly (1:07.90). She also helped the Black Panthers finish eighth in both the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
In addition, Mifflinburg freshman Natalie Gemberling made her District 4 debut by finishing seventh in the 200 free (2:12.73).
On the boys side, Lewisburg is in fourth place after Day 1 with 113 points. Central Columbia leads with 176.
Ordonez won a pair of gold medals on the night to help the Green Dragons stay in contention for the team title.
The first gold medal for Ordonez came in the 200 medley relay, which also included Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis and Aidan Gross. The team beat Central 1:42.80 to 1:44.42.
Ordonez followed that with a five-second win in the 200 free over Central's Ethan Robertson. Those two titles increased Ordonez's gold medal haul to four so far through his three years on the team.
"It feels good. All the hard work that we do all season is just paying off. My goal (in the 200 free) was just to get out fast, hold on and try to push myself throughout the race, and I felt like I was able to do that," said Ordonez.
"I'm just more excited to drop more time when we go to the state meet. Winning the relay really got me excited to swim the 200 free, and I was already excited to kind of come back and swim again this year and have the opportunity to compete against all of these great swimmers."
Malusis narrowly added a runner-up finish in the 100 fly to rival and friend, Central's Mason Cianflone, 53.90 to 54.00, and he along with Ordonez, Gross and Fassero added a third-place finish in the 200 free relay.
The two friends were neck-and-neck through the first three laps, but Cianflone was able to pull away for the victory despite Malusis posting a new low time.
"Mason is a really good friend of mine and I've known him for a really long time. So, it doesn't hurt - I got a new PR - so I can't be mad," said Malusis. "I think Mason has extreme endurance and I'm more of a shorter distance guy, and he just ended up catching me at the end."
Milton's 200 free relay team of Hunter Zettlemoyer, Camden Weaver, Xavier Godown and Max Ferry also reached the podium by finishing fourth in 1:59.19.
Getting their first taste of district competition were Mifflinburg freshmen Malachi Moyer and Eliott Deluca, along with Warrior Run freshman Mason Cohoon.
Moyer finished second in the 50 free behind Athens' Chris DeForest, 23.34 to 23.09, plus Deluca was fifth in the 100 fly (59.03) and Cohoon was eighth in the 200 IM (2:35.03).
"I feel personally great, but one thing is for sure - I'll will be back next year looking for that first-place finish," said Moyer. "(The difference between first and second) was just the final turn in the finish, really. I had DeForest a little bit on the turn, but I guess it was just his experience over a freshman.
"That's a pretty good achievement as a freshman, and I hope I do a little bit in the 500 free (today)," added Moyer. "If I keep pace with everybody else, I should be good."
The championship meet continues today at 6 p.m. Only the top finishers and those who reach the qualifying standard advance to the PIAA Championships in two weeks
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
Boys
Team standings (through first day): 1. Central Columbia 176; 2. Danville 158; 3. Athens 156; 4. Lewisburg 113; 5. Mount Carmel 93; 6. Shamokin 89; 9 Milton, 74; 11. Mifflinburg, 31.
Individual results (top 4 and locals only)
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, Aidan Gross), 1:42.80; 2. Central Columbia (Bryce Rafel, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, Alton Smargassi), 1:44.42; 3. Shamokin (Oskar Moraski, Eric Zalar, Vance Shiko, Anthony Feudale), 1:54.08; 4. Milton (Hunter Zettlemoyer, Camden Weaver, Xavier Godown, Max Ferry), 1:59.19. 200 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 1:46.30; 2. Ethan Robertson, Central Columbia, 1:51.61; 3. Trevor Reichner, Shikellamy, 1:51.64; 4. Ethan Denlinger, Athens, 1:54.87. 200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause, Danville, 1:59.49; 2. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 2:04.49; 3. Jimmy Zhang, Danville, 2:06.08; 4. Connor Morgan, Central Columbia, 2:07.87; 8. Mason Cohoon, Warrior Run, 2:35.03. 50 free: 1. Chris DeForest, Athens, 23.09; 2. Malachi Moyer, Mifflinbug, 23.34; 3. Bryce Rafel, Central Columbia, 23.45; 4. Mason Fantini, Mount Carmel, 23.72; 10. Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton, 24.60; 20. Max Ferry, Milton, 29.36; 21. Gregory Painter, Milton, 29.54. 100 fly: 1. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 53.90; 2. Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg, 54.00; 3. Hayne Webster, Wellsboro, 57.37; 4. Alton Smargassi, Central Columbia, 57.91; 5. Eliott Deluca, Mifflinburg, 59.03; 6. Mason Fassero, Lewisburg, 59.99; 7. Aidan Gross, Lewisburg, 1:01.28; 8. Ben Rogovin, Lewisburg, 1:01.31; 9. Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton, 1:02.02; 15. Xavier Godown, Milton, 1:08.87. 200 free relay: 1. Central Columbia (Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, Alton Smargassi, Bryce Rafel), 1:34.19; 2. Athens (Ethan Hicks, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Denlinger, Chris DeForest), 1:34.77; 3. Lewisbug (Mitchell Malusis, Aidan Gross, Miles Fassero, Mason Ordonez), 1:34.89; 4. Danville (Liam Liotta, Gavin Holocombe, Jimmy Zhang, Ryan Hause), 1:35.37; 6. Milton (Weaver, Painter, Godown, Zettlemoyer), 1:50.0.
Girls
Team standings (through first day): 1. Danville 222; 2. Athens 188; 3. Lewisburg 185; 4. Bloomsburg 156; 5. Central Columbia 124; 6. Jersey Shore 98; 7. Milton, 84; 11. Mifflinburg, 12.
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Hannah Bartholomew, Ingrid McElroy), 1:50.78; 2. Lewisburg (Kimmy Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson, Emma Gerlinski), 1:55.18; 3. Bloomsburg (Brooke Fagan, Annabell Reck, Adrianna Howell, Callie MAclay), 2:02.82; 4. Jersey Shore (Reese Charney, Alaina Gerst, Kate Butzler, Lila Nestlerode), 2:05.67; 8. Milton (Newcomer, McConnell, Painter, Zettlemoyer), 2:09.26. 200 free: 1. Alivia Shen, Danville, 2:00.87; 2. Riley Noss, Central Columbia, 2:03.26; 3. Taegan Williams, Athens, 2:03.96; 4. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 2:06.16; 7. Natalie Gemberling, Mifflinburg, 2:12.73. 200 IM: 1. Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg, 2:08.19; 2. Leyna Beishline, Central Columbia, 2:21.36; 3. Jilliane Donner, Lewisburg, 2:25.47; 4. Taylar Fisher, Athens, 2:27.75; 6. Laurel Boyer, Lewisburg, 2:40.11; 7. Skylar Crosby, Lewisburg, 2:43.95. 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 24.43; 2. Reese Charney, Jersey Shore, 25.24; 3. Emma Gerlinski, Lewisburg, 25.88; 4. Emma Hopkinson, Lewisburg, 27.17; 8. Addison Zettlemoyer, Milton, 27.59; 9. Ruby Newcomer, Milton, 27.70; 18. Larissa Rovenolt, Warrior Run, 29.12; 19. Sara Dewyer, Millton, 29.49; 20. Elleana McDowell, Milton, 29.51. 100 fly: 1. Annabell Reck, Bloomsburg, 59.01; 2. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 59.17; 3. Maya Hasenbalg, Danville, 1:04.48; 4. Kate Butzler, Jersey Shore, 1:05.01; 6. Maria Painter, Milton, 1:07.90; 12. Addison Zettlemoyer, Milton, 1:14.19; 13. Lucy Mitchell, Lewisburg, 1:16.31; 15. Lily Scholl, Milton, 1:42.08. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimmy Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson, Emma Gerlinski), 1:43.70; 2. Danville (Victoria Bartholomew, Maya Hasenbalg, Hannah Bartholomew, Ingrid McElroy), 1:46.12; 3. Athens (Olivia Thompson, Elizabeth Denlinger, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Taegan Williams), 1:47.26; 4. Bloomsburg (Brooke Fagan, Callie Maclay, Adrianna Howell, Annabell Reck), 1:49.26; 8. Milton (Newcomer, McConnell, Painter, Zettlemoyer), 1:56.13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.