LEWISBURG — The first two games Mifflinburg and West Branch played against each other in the District 13 Major Baseball Tournament were decided by just two runs each.
So, why would Monday’s rubber match between the two teams be any different?
It’s tough to beat a team twice in three days, and West Branch found that out the hard way as Mifflinburg bounced back from Saturday’s loss to take an 8-6 victory and claim the district title at Danny Green Field.
Brennen Snyder helped Mifflinburg prevail over West Branch as he keyed the triumph with his arm and his bat.
Snyder pitched 5.1 innings to get the win, and he also hit a key two-run single in the fourth to help Mifflinburg recover from a 5-3 loss to West Branch over the weekend. Game one on July 1 was won by Mifflnburg 6-4.
Mifflinburg now advances to the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament hosted by Pottsville Little League (District 24), which gets underway July 19 and runs through the 23rd.
“We knew it was going to be another battle. It’s hard to beat either our team or (West Branch) two games in a row,” said Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder. “What we liked today, was that the boys played with a smile. They were happy and they weren’t uptight or worried about if we lost.
“We wanted them to go out and have fun, and they had fun today. It showed,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg trailed 2-1 after three innings of play when West Branch’s Jordan Sassaman lined a two-run single to center.
But in the fourth, Snyder keyed the inning with a sharply hit ball that got past West Branch short stop Cole Grozier. The hit plated Vaughn Yoder and Collin Brandt to give Mifflinburg a 3-2 lead.
“That was great, if we didn’t get that it would probably be a tie game still,” said Snyder.
West Branch got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Jackson Bowers, but Mifflinburg responded with an even bigger fifth inning.
Four runs crossed the plate for Mifflinburg in the fifth after its first six batters all reached base safely.
The bases were loaded following a leadoff double by Andrew Yerger and walks drawn by Hudson Troup and Jaxon Kaskie.
Collin Brandt and Hunter Bolick then drew two more walks to bring home Yerger and pinch runner Callen Hommel. After that, Brayden Resseguie hit a two-run single to left that scored Kaskie and Brandt for an 8-3 lead.
“West Branch’s pitchers throw hard, and that’s what our kids are used to seeing,” said manager Snyder. “Today, we were like, ‘Fellas, listen. See one pitch in your first at-bat, and after that just let it rip.’
“‘Go out and have fun. If you hit it, you hit it, but if you miss it, you missed it,’” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “And, today we hit the ball more than we missed it I think.”
West Branch rallied late, however, and did not go away quietly in the good night.
With one out, Lincoln Ayres singled. After that hit, Brennen Snyder reached his pitch limit and was taken out for Hayden Showalter.
Grozier greeted the new pitcher with a double, and then Landynn Bieber hit into a fielder’s choice to score Ayres. Jackson Bowers and Colin Shannon extended the inning by drawing walks to load the bases and force manager Snyder to put Yoder in to pitch.
Yoder allowed an RBI single to Logan Stevenson and a bases loaded walk to Emmet Ranck that cut West Branch’s deficit to 8-6, but the reliever fielded a grounder from Fynn Oberdorf to end the game.
“We came up a little bit short. (The loss) is hard, because the guys tried so hard,” said West Branch manager Steven Bieber. “They’re making efforts and they all wanted to be here, but some things just don’t go your way.”
And in a final note, the game ball from Monday’s contest was given to the parents of Hunter Reynolds, Bill and Holly, whose son passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident back in February.
“We talked to the kids, and coach (Travis) Stevenson brought up (the family of Hunter Reynolds)... Hunter’s family wakes up every day and deals with what they have to deal with.”
District 13 Little League
Major Baseball Championship
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 8, West Branch 6
Mifflinburg 001 340 — 8-4-1
West Branch 002 103 — 6-7-4
Brennen Snyder, Hayden Showalter (6), Vaughn Yoder (6) and Lukas Shaffer. Logan Stevenson, Colin Shannon (4), Parker Hamilton (5) and Jackson Bowers, Landynn Bieber (5).
WP: Snyder. LP: Stevenson.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Showalter, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored; Snyder, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; Shaffer, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-4, double, run; Hudson Troup, walk, run; Yoder, 1-for-1, walk, run; Jaxon Kaskie, walk, run; Collin Brandt, 2 walks, 2 runs; Hunter Bolick, walk, RBI; Callen Hommel, walk, run; Brayden Resseguie, single, 2 RBI.
Top West Branch hitters: Landynn Bieber, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored; Bowers, 2-for-3, double, walk, RBI, run; Shannon, 2 walks, run; Stevenson, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Emmet Ranck, walk, RBI; Hamilton, walk; Jordan Sassaman, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Lincoln Ayres, 1-for-3, run; Cole Grozier, 1-for-3, double, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.