Baseball
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 19 12 .613
Los Angeles 17 11 .607
Houston 14 10 .583
Baltimore 16 13 .552
Toronto 17 14 .548
Boston 14 13 .519
Seattle 14 13 .519
Tampa Bay 15 14 .517
Chicago 12 13 .480
Detroit 14 16 .467
Minnesota 13 15 .464
Cleveland 12 14 .462
Texas 12 15 .444
New York 13 17 .433
Oakland 10 17 .370
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 17 7 .708
Atlanta 17 10 .630
Chicago 16 12 .571
Los Angeles 14 12 .538
Cincinnati 15 14 .517
San Diego 15 14 .517
Philadelphia 15 15 .500
Arizona 14 14 .500
San Francisco 14 14 .500
Washington 12 12 .500
Milwaukee 11 15 .423
Colorado 13 18 .419
New York 10 14 .417
Pittsburgh 9 17 .346
Miami 7 16 .304
Sunday's Games
Houston 24, St. Louis 1
Detroit 11, Tampa Bay 10
Minnesota 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Washington 2, Miami (ss) 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Colorado (ss) 4, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 9, Oakland 5
Seattle 5, San Diego 5
Miami (ss) 3, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati (ss) 7, Colorado (ss) 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 0
Monday's Games
Atlanta 6, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
San Diego 4, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 6
Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8
Kansas City 4, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, California, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, District of Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, California, 9:07 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 52 23 .693 —
x-Philadelphia 49 26 .653 3
New York 43 33 .566 9½
Brooklyn 40 35 .533 12
Toronto 37 38 .493 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 40 35 .533 —
Atlanta 37 38 .493 3
Washington 33 42 .440 7
Orlando 32 43 .427 8
Charlotte 25 51 .329 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 21 .720 —
x-Cleveland 48 28 .632 6½
Chicago 36 38 .486 17½
Indiana 33 43 .434 21½
Detroit 16 59 .213 38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 47 27 .635 —
New Orleans 38 37 .507 9½
Dallas 37 39 .487 11
San Antonio 19 56 .253 28½
Houston 18 58 .237 30
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 24 .680 —
Minnesota 38 37 .507 13
Oklahoma City 37 38 .493 14
Utah 35 40 .467 16
Portland 32 43 .427 19
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 45 29 .608 —
Phoenix 40 35 .533 5½
L.A. Clippers 39 36 .520 6½
Golden State 39 37 .513 7
L.A. Lakers 37 38 .493 8½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 110, Dallas 104
Chicago 118, L.A. Lakers 108
Boston 137, San Antonio 93
Toronto 114, Washington 104
Cleveland 108, Houston 91
Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106
Memphis 123, Atlanta 119
Oklahoma City 118, Portland 112
Minnesota 99, Golden State 96
Monday's Games
Dallas 127, Indiana 104
Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117
New York 137, Houston 115
Phoenix 117, Utah 103
Denver 116, Philadelphia 111
New Orleans 124, Portland 90
Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 73 57 11 5 119 275 157
x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203
Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230
Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256
Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271
Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240
Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238
Montreal 74 30 38 6 66 215 273
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 72 47 16 9 103 241 188
x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206
x-N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198
N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206
Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236
Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231
Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236
Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199
Colorado 72 43 23 6 92 240 200
Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204
Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209
Nashville 72 36 28 8 80 204 216
St. Louis 73 33 34 6 72 236 268
Arizona 74 27 34 13 67 207 257
Chicago 73 24 43 6 54 179 262
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 73 46 21 6 98 242 205
Los Angeles 73 43 20 10 96 258 236
Edmonton 73 41 23 9 91 286 247
Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236
Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232
Vancouver 73 34 34 5 73 251 270
Anaheim 73 23 40 10 56 189 297
San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO
Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO
Toronto 3, Nashville 2
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6
Monday's Games
Ottawa 5, Florida 2
Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1
Minnesota 5, Seattle 1
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
