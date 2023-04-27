College baseball
Bucknell 7, Saint Joseph’s 7 (suspended)Notes:
Bucknell and Saint Joseph’s were all even at 7 in the sixth inning when Wednesday’s non-league game was called due to heavy rain at Smithson Field. It was an official game and will go down as a tie on both teams’ records. Freshman Michael Trommer’s first collegiate hit was a two-run double in the first inning, and Sean Keys belted a three-run homer in a four-run second inning to stake the Bison (18-21-1) to an early 6-0 lead. Four walks led to a four-run rally for Saint Joseph’s (16-19-1) in the bottom of the second, and the Hawks took their first lead of the day on Travis Rinker’s two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Bucknell tied it in the fifth when Jacob Terwilliger was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then went first to third on an Anthony Sherwin single and scored on a passed ball.
Women’s tennisLycoming bows out of MAC Freedom ChampionshipNotes:
Despite a pair of second-set leads, the fourth-seeded Warriors couldn’t make a comeback after falling in all three doubles matches, helping No. 1-seed Stevens Institute of Technology post a 5-0 win in a MAC Freedom Championship semifinal on Wednesday at Braddock Park. The Warriors finish their 2022-23 campaign with an 8-9 record under first-year head coach Joel Reid. Three Warriors finished the season with more than 10 singles wins, with sophomore Rei Saar leading the team with a 13-5 record, tied for the sixth-most wins in program history. Sophomore Sarah Lanphear and first-year Emma Kelchner each had 11 wins. Kelchner also posted 11 doubles wins, tied for fourth in program history and Saar’s 23 combined wins were tied for sixth in the program record book. Stevens, which improved to 9-9 with the win, moves on to the MAC Freedom Championship final for the third straight year as it will try to repeat as the conference champion. Stevens won two of the three doubles bouts, 8-0, with the Warriors’ No. 2 pair of junior Hannah Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) and sophomore Saar winning two of 10 games. The Ducks won the first two flights of singles to clinch the meet, although at the time the match ended, junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) was leading 4-3 in the second set at No. 5 singles and Lanphear was up 3-2 in the second set at No. 6 singles.
SoftballGame 1: Misericordia 8, Lycoming 7Game 2: Lycoming 6, Misericordia 1Notes: Junior Kylie Russell threw a four-hitter to finish the MAC Freedom season with an unblemished 7-0 mark and sophomore Rachel Daub hit a bases-clearing fifth-inning triple to lead the Warriors to a win in game 2 over first-place Misericordia in MAC Freedom action. Russell (12-4) retired 10 in a row from the third to the sixth innings, finishing the conference season with a 7-0 mark with a save, striking out 53 and walking six in 49 2/3
innings. Russell struck out eight and walked none in the complete game. The Warriors finished the game with a 22-12 overall record and a 12-4 mark in the MAC Freedom, a half-game behind Misericordia (22-10, 11-3) and a game ahead of King’s (20-12, 10-4). Misericordia faces DeSales on Thursday and King’s faces FDU-Florham on Saturday in their final MAC Freedom doubleheaders with conference championship seeding on the line.
Men’s lacrosseMisericordia 17, Lycoming 2Note:
Senior Joe Corozzo and sophomore Ryan Farrell led the Warriors with goals in a MAC Freedom setback to Misericordia. Corozzo’s goal was his fourth of the season, tying his career high mark. Farrell notched his second of the season, picking up three ground balls and causing a team high three turnovers.
Women’s lacrosseMisericordia 21, Lycoming 9Note:
Sophomore Katie Maguire led the Warriors with three goals as they fell to Misericordia in MAC Freedom action. Maguire, the 14th player in program history with 60 goals in a season, notched three goals, an assist, three ground balls, caused a turnover, and won six draw controls for Lycoming (8-7, 4-3 MAC Freedom) against the Cougars (9-7, 6-1).
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceBoston 3, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99 Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106 Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122 Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121 Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117 Thursday, April 27: Boston at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: Atlanta at Boston, TBA
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101 Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84 Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97 Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117 Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122 Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99 Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114 Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New York 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97 Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90 Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79 Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93 Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95
Western ConferenceSacramento 2, Golden State 2
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123 Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106 Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97 Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125 Wednesday, April 26: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110 Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109 Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124 Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100 Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
L.A. Lakers 3, Memphis 2
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112 Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93 Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99 Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80 Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113 Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111 Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Denver vs. Phoenix
Saturday, April 29: Phoenix at Denver, TBA Monday, May 1: Phoenix at Denver, TBA Friday, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, TBA Sunday, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, TBA x-Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEBoston 3, Florida 2
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1 Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3 Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2 Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2 Wednesday, April 26: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1 Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2 Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1 Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Thursday, April 27: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT Tuesday, April 25: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3 Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3 Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1 Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, April 25: Dallas 4, Minnesota 0 Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1 Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2 Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4 Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT Wednesday, April 26: Seattle 3, Colorado 2 Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1
