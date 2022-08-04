Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 58 46 .558 11 Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14 Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½ Boston 53 53 .500 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 49 .529 _ Cleveland 54 50 .519 1 Chicago 53 51 .510 2 Detroit 42 64 .396 14 Kansas City 41 64 .390 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 68 38 .642 _ Seattle 57 49 .538 11 Texas 46 58 .442 21 Los Angeles 44 60 .423 23 Oakland 40 66 .377 28 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 66 38 .635 _ Atlanta 63 42 .600 3½ Philadelphia 56 48 .538 10 Miami 48 57 .457 18½ Washington 36 70 .340 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 47 .548 _ St. Louis 55 48 .534 1½ Cincinnati 42 62 .404 15 Pittsburgh 42 62 .404 15 Chicago 41 61 .402 15
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 33 .683 _ San Diego 61 46 .570 11½ San Francisco 51 54 .486 20½ Arizona 46 58 .442 25 Colorado 46 61 .430 26½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3 Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 5, Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2 Boston 2, Houston 1 Baltimore 8, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2 Minnesota 4, Detroit 1 Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Cleveland 7, Arizona 4 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1 Houston 6, Boston 1 Baltimore 6, Texas 3 Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m. Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game Cincinnati 2, Miami 1 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1 L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5 San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1 Cleveland 7, Arizona 4 N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5 Miami 3, Cincinnati 0 Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7 San Diego 9, Colorado 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 1:15 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) \56 45 .554 — Jacksonville (Miami) 56 45 .554 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 56 45 .554 — Buffalo (Toronto) 53 48 .525 3 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 52 49 .515 4 Worcester (Boston) 51 50 .505 5 Rochester (Washington) 47 54 .465 9 Norfolk (Baltimore) 46 54 .460 9½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 45 56 .446 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 37 64 .366 19
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 61 39 .610 — Columbus (Cleveland) 58 42 .580 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 54 46 .540 7 Toledo (Detroit) 51 49 .510 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 49 50 .495 11½ Omaha (Kansas City) 49 51 .490 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 52 485 12½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 48 51 .485 12½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 45 55 .446 16½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 42 59 .416 19½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 13, Syracuse 6 Buffalo 4, Scranton/WB 0 Nashville 8, Norfolk 3 Durham 16, Worcester 0 Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 3 Jacksonville 5, Memphis 2 Indianapolis 5, Louisville 4 Columbus 2, Rochester 0 Toledo 8, Iowa 4 St. Paul 13, Omaha 4
Wednesday’s Games
Durham 3, Worcester 1 Indianapolis 4, Louisville 3, 1st game Louisville 9, Indianapolis 6, 2nd game Toledo 5, Iowa 4, 1st game Iowa 8, Toledo 3, 2nd game Charlotte 11, Gwinnett 8 Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 2 Nashville 8, Norfolk 2 Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 7, Memphis 6 Columbus 3, Rochester 2 St. Paul 9, Omaha 7
Thursday’s Games
Rochester at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742 — x-Connecticut 21 10 .677 2 x-Washington 20 12 .625 3½ Atlanta 13 18 .419 10 New York 13 18 .419 10 Indiana 5 28 .152 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 9 .710 — x-Seattle 20 12 .625 2½ Dallas 14 16 .467 7½ Phoenix 13 18 .419 9 Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10 Minnesota 12 20 .375 10½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63 Washington 83, Las Vegas 73 New York 102, Los Angeles 73 Dallas 84, Chicago 78
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 91, Indiana 81 New York 64, Los Angeles 61 Seattle 89, Minnesota 77
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 2 9 45 40 15 New York City FC 12 4 6 42 41 21 CF Montréal 12 8 3 39 38 37 New York 10 7 6 36 38 30 Orlando City 8 9 6 30 27 33 Columbus 7 6 9 30 28 24 Charlotte FC 9 12 2 29 28 31 Inter Miami CF 8 10 5 29 27 37 Cincinnati 7 8 8 29 37 42 Chicago 7 10 6 27 24 28 New England 6 7 9 27 32 34 Atlanta 6 9 7 25 29 33 Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 30 39 D.C. United 6 13 3 21 28 47
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 4 3 48 44 23 Austin FC 13 5 5 44 47 28 Minnesota United 10 8 5 35 35 30 FC Dallas 9 7 8 35 33 26 Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 30 29 Nashville 8 7 9 33 30 30 Seattle 10 11 2 32 30 27 Portland 7 6 11 32 40 36 LA Galaxy 9 10 3 30 30 28 Colorado 7 9 6 27 30 33 Vancouver 7 10 6 27 25 38 Houston 7 12 4 25 28 37 San Jose 5 10 8 23 36 46 Sporting Kansas City 5 14 5 20 19 42 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, July 29
Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, July 30
Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie Philadelphia 6, Houston 0 Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0 Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado 5, New York 4 Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, August 3
Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0 CF Montréal 2, Columbus 1 Nashville 1, Portland 1, tie Miami 1, San Jose 0
Friday, August 5
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
