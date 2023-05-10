Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 8 .784 _ Baltimore 23 13 .639 5½ Toronto 21 15 .583 7½ Boston 21 16 .568 8 New York 20 17 .541 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 17 .528 _ Cleveland 17 19 .472 2 Detroit 16 19 .457 2½ Chicago 13 24 .351 6½ Kansas City 10 27 .270 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 21 14 .600 _ Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2 Houston 18 18 .500 3½ Seattle 18 18 .500 3½ Oakland 8 29 .216 14
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 11 .694 _ Miami 18 19 .486 7½ New York 17 19 .472 8 Philadelphia 17 19 .472 8 Washington 15 21 .417 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 16 .568 _ Milwaukee 20 16 .556 ½ Chicago 17 19 .472 3½ Cincinnati 15 20 .429 5 St. Louis 13 24 .351 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 15 .595 _ Arizona 20 16 .556 1½ San Diego 19 17 .528 2½ San Francisco 16 19 .457 5 Colorado 15 22 .405 7
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2 Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 2, Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0 Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4 Atlanta 9, Boston 3 San Diego 6, Minnesota 1 Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1 Seattle 5, Texas 0
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m. Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0 Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3 St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 5, San Francisco 1 Arizona 5, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4 Atlanta 9, Boston 3 San Diego 6, Minnesota 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 4, Washington 1 Miami 6, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, New York 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86 Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101 Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102 Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia 115, Boston 103 Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 3, Golden State 1
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97 Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101 Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 3, Phoenix 2
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114 Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124 Tuesday, May 9: Denver 118, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 3, Toronto 0
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2 Thursday, May 4: Florida 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, May 7: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Wednesday, May 10: Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 3, New Jersey 1
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1 Friday, May 5: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Sunday, May 7: New Jersey 8, Carolina 4 Tuesday, May 9: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 13: Carolina at New Jersey, TBA x-Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 2, Edmonton 1
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Saturday, May 6: Edmonton 5, Vegas 1 Monday, May 8: Vegas 5, Edmonton 1 Wednesday, May 10: Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Dallas 2, Seattle 2
Tuesday, May 2: Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT Thursday, May 4: Dallas 4, Seattle 2 Sunday, May 7: Seattle 7, Dallas 2 Tuesday, May 9: Dallas 6, Seattle 3 Thursday, May 11: Seattle at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 13: Dallas at Seattle, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Seattle at Dallas, TBA
TransactionsMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Drew Rom, INF Terrin Vavra and INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk. Designated C Luis Torrens for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Joely Rodriguez to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ronny Henriquez to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Oswald Peraza on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6. Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Seth Beer outright to Reno (PCL). ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett (IL). CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Reiver Sanmartin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Designated RHP Luis Cessa for assignment. Recalled RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ben Lively from Louisville. Sent INF/OF Wil Myers outright to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent OF Yonathan Daza outright to Albuquerque (PCL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the paternity list. MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP JT Chargois to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Gus Varland on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Bennett Sousa to Nashville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a minor league contract and assigned him to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse. Placed RHP Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of OF Josh Palacios from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Chase De Jong for assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to Memphis (IL)., Recalled RHP Andre Pallante from Memphis. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Jose Castillo to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of INF Casey Schmitt from Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Darin Ruf from the 15-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned OF Cal Stevenson to Sacramento.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.