SUNBURY — A career-high 27 points from freshman Nijel Hunter helped Milton prevail in a triple-overtime thriller over Shikellamy, 61-60, on Saturday.
Hunter scored eight points in the three overtime periods to give Milton (6-5) a much-needed win, and what could be the team’s signature win of the season so far.
Also for the Black Panthers, Xzavier Minium scored 14 points and Luke DeLong had 10.
Milton next hosts Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 61, Shikellamy 60 (3 OT)
Saturday at Shikellamy
Milton 12 15 8 8 6 6 6 – 61
Shikellamy 8 12 16 7 6 6 5 – 60
Milton (6-5) 61
Xzavier Minium 5 3-7 14; Ashton Krall 2 3-4 7; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 3; Luke DeLong 4 0-0 10; Nijel Hunter 12 1-1 27; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-12 61.
3-point goals: Hunter 2, DeLong 2, Minium, Scott.
Shikellamy (4-9) 60
Joniel Bruno 0 0-0 0; Ryan Williams 2 3-6 7; Cameron Lenner 2 4-5 8; Asher Moyer 5 1-2 12; Xavier Fashaw 3 0-0 7; Logan McAllister 0 0-0 0; Mason Deitrich 8 5-6 23; Brady Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 14-21 60.
3-point goals: Deitrich 2, Moyer, Fashaw.
JV score: Shikellamy, 59-34. High scorers: Shikellamy, Bruno, 14; Milton, Scott, 17.
Lewisburg 61, Midd-West 34LEWISBURG — Green Dragons coach John Vaji cleared his bench as Lewisburg rolled to a Heartland-II win over the Mustangs on Saturday.
Henry Harrison led Lewisburg (6-6 overall) with 14 points, and Cam Michaels and Neyshawn Mabry added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Green Dragons next host Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 61, Midd-West 34
Saturday at Lewisburg
Midd-West 7 5 13 9 – 34
Lewisburg 16 17 20 8 – 61
Midd-West (2-10) 34
Conner Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Easton Erb 1 1-1 3; Garrett Leitzel 2 0-1 6; Trevor Sheaffer 1 1-2 4; Mason Noll 1 1-2 3; Noah Romig 3 5-6 12; Xavier Fuller 3 0-1 6. Totals: 11 8-13 34.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Sheaffer, Romig.
Lewisburg (6-6) 61
Cam Michaels 5 1-3 11; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 14; Noah Pawling 0 2-2 2; Wade Young 3 1-4 7; Neyshawn Mabry 4 2-2 10; Dylan Dershem 1 0-0 2; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 5; Devin Bodden 1 0-0 3; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 3 0-0 6; Will Barrick 0 0-0 0; Derek Asche 0 0-0 0; Alex Gilmore 0 0-2 0; Tyler Kitchens 0 0-0 0; Quin Michaels 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-13 61.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Landis, Bodden.
Warrior Run 65, Southern Columbia 61CATAWISSA — The Defenders held off a late rally by the Tigers to take a much-needed Heartland-III victory Saturday.
Cooper Wilkins scored a game-high 28 points to lead Warrior Run (5-7 overall), of which 15 points came in the second half, including a 8-for-9 effort from the free throw line as the team match Southern (7-4) point-for-point in the second half.
Also for the Defenders, Aiden McKee added 14 points and Mason Sheesley had 13.
Warrior Run next hosts Jersey Shore today at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 65, Southern Columbia 61
Saturday at Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 12 14 21 18 – 64
Southern 11 11 17 22 – 61
Warrior Run (5-7) 64
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 1 0-2 2; Carter Marr 1 0-1 2; Cooper Wilkins 8 8-9 28; Braego Cieslukowski 1 0-0 2; Aiden McKee 5 4-6 14; Mason Sheesley 5 1-2 13; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landon Polcyn 0 0-2 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 13-22 65.
3-point goals: Wilkins 4, Sheesley 2.
Southern (7-4) 61
Isaac Carter 2 2-4 6; Nathan Gallagher 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hoy 6 2-2 14; Jake Toczylousky 0 0-0 0; William Swank 0 0-0 0; Brian Britton 7 0-0 18; Tyler Arnold 6 5-5 17; Ben Gehret 0 0-0 0; Dominic Fetterolf 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 9-11 61.
3-point goals: Britton 4.
JV score: WR, 56-44. High scorers: WR, Gorton, 11; SC, Swank, 19.
Montoursville 55, Mifflinburg 33MONTOURSVILLE – The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 15-0 in the first quarter to roll to the Heartland-II victory on Saturday.
Zack Wertman led Mifflinburg (9-5 overall) with eight points. Bryce Eberhart scored 23 points for Montoursville (5-8).
“Credit to Montoursville, they came out and punched us in the mouth from the tip and we never responded,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “We will use this as bulletin board material for the next practices leading up to Danville on Wednesday!”
The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Danville.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 44, Canton 24CANTON — Kailey Devlin scored 28 points and had three rebounds and three blocks as the Lions took the nonleague victory Saturday.
Alyssa Canelo and Audrey Millett added six points apiece for Meadowbrook (10-1), with Canelo adding three rebounds and three assists, and Millett pulled down eight rebounds and had four assists.
Meadowbrook next plays at Northumberland Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44, Canton 24
Saturday at Canton
Meadowbrook 16 10 12 6 – 44
Canton 4 3 6 11 — 24
Meadowbrook (10-1) 44
Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6; Kailey Devlin 9 5-8 28; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 6; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Kat Bennage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-8 44.
3-point goals: Devlin 5.
Canton (6-7) 24
J. Hickok 0 0-0 0; S. Brackman 2 0-0 5; C. Harris 0 0-0 0; E. Tymeson 1 0-0 2; S. Davy 1 0-0 2; C. Thoren 2 2-2 6; M. Ward 3 3-4 9; D. Crowley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-6 24.
3-point goals: Brackman.
WrestlingWarrior Run dominates Gettysburg DualsGETTYSBURG — Warrior Run competed at the Gettysburg Duals on Saturday, and the Defenders dominated the competition to go 5-0.
The Defenders got wins over Bermudian Springs (40-21), Big Spring (57-18), Palmyra (45-24), Gettysburg (35-30) and Red Lion (43-22).
Several wrestlers also went undefeated on the day for Warrior Run.
Tyler Ulrich picked up three pins and a 19-5 major decision to go 5-0 in the tourney. Among his pins was an 18-second flattening of Big Spring’s Cord Hetrick.
At 145 pounds Kaden Milheim had a perfect day as he pinned all five of his opponents — three of which came in under a minute. His fastest was a 31-second fall over Palmyra’s Logan Brown.
Isaiah Betz also went 5-0 at 160/172, getting two decisions, a 15-0 technical fall in 2:12, a pin in 37 seconds and a forfeit; Cameron Milheim got a pin and a 13-2 major to go along with three forfeits; and Sam Hall went 4-1 at 132 behind three pins and an 11-1 major decision.
