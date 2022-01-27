LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons carried a five-game winning streak into its conference matchup against Central Mountain on Wednesday.
A big key to the unbeaten streak for Lewisburg has been its balanced scoring, and fortunately it carried into the tilt against the Wildcats.
Three players scored in double figures on the night to power the Green Dragons to a 68-65 Heartland-I victory.
Junior guard Cam Michaels led the way with 15 points, plus Jake Hernandez and Joey Martin added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
“It was an exciting game. We knew Central Mountain was going to be much better coming in (than in the last game we played). We played them earlier in the year and we beat them pretty handedly (52-31 on Dec. 23), but (Jack) Hanna their point guard was out,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
“I know (Central Mountain coach) Tyler (Bardo) really well and we were talking, and he said they were shut down for 10 days (due to COVID), but he said they are starting to get better, and that (Wednesday’s) game was their best game coming back,” Vaji added. “They played extremely well, and I’m very proud of our guys for responding to the challenge and doing a lot of good things tonight.”
The game was close throughout, but Lewisburg (12-2, 8-2 HAC-I) led by as many as 12 points (63-51) following a put-back basket and then a free throw from Hernandez with 5:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
However, the Green Dragons’ lead was cut in half when Central Mountain’s Hayden Pardoe answered by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers. Seconds later the Wildcats made it a two-possession game (63-59) when Brett Gerlach laid the ball in off an offensive rebound.
“It was a back-and-forth game. Those were two good teams out there competing and getting after it — diving for loose balls, making the extra pass and blocking shots,” said Vaji. “If a high school fan just wanted to see a good basketball game, this was a fun one.
“There were fastbreak baskets, and the ball was moving and stuff,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Forrest Zelechoski then perhaps made the shot of the game for Lewisburg when he ended Central Mountain’s 8-0 run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make the score 66-59 with 2:45 remaining.
“That shot gave us more momentum,” said Vaji. “Yeah, Cam and Jake and Joey may be doing a lot of scoring, but we have other guys who can contribute and make us tough to defend.”
Central Mountain (4-9) still refused to go away when Jack Hanna first nailed a trey and then a two-point basket to make it a three-point game with mere seconds remaining in regulation, but a big steal by Khashaun Akins sealed the win.
“Khashaun, when I pulled him out of the game with about 2:30 to go, I said, ‘Khashaun, I just want to give you about a 30 or 40-second break because you’re doing such a great job on Pardoe,” said Vaji. “Then we miss a shot and Khashaun gets a steal, and that’s the ball game.
“Those are the effort plays we want to see from guys,” Vaji added.
Michaels, Martin and Hernandez all scored a couple of baskets in the first quarter along with Jack Blough, who came off the bench in order to get his two buckets.
Blough was another big key on the night for Lewisburg as he finished with nine points. The tally included a trey and a two-pointer late in the third quarter to help the Green Dragons stay in front. Another big help from Blough during that span was the two blocks that he had.
“I love how Jack was able to get open, and we were finding him for easy layups. He just has that knack for getting open, and he had a big block on a shot by Pardoe,” said Vaji. “I don’t want to be satisfied, but I really like the way the team is developing and progressing.”
Michaels also finished with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals, plus Hernandez had 10 rebounds and two assists, and Akins chipped in three rebounds and three steals.
“If we can take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers, I think we can (finish out the year strong),” said Vaji. “There is still room for improvement for us, but we got a big stretch coming up for us — we have a game at Mifflinburg on Saturday, which will be a battle, and then on (Feb. 3) we have Jersey Shore and then we go to Shamokin on the 5th and then we got Mifflinburg (again) on the seventh and Danville on the 11th.
“The guys are doing an excellent job, and I can’t be more proud of how hard they are working and doing (their business),” Vaji added.
Lewisburg 68, Central Mountain 65At Lewisburg
Cen. Mtn. 18 14 17 16 – 65 Lewisburg 19 16 19 14 — 68
Central Mountain (4-9) 65
Jack Hanna 3 1-2 8; Essex Taylor 2 0-0 5; Hayden Pardoe 7 2-2 22; Brett Gerlach 7 0-0 14; Owen Persun 2 0-0 4; Cayde McCloskey 3 0-0 6; Ashton Probst 1 2-2 4; Levi Schlesinger 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
26 5-6 65.
3-point goals:
Persun 6, Hanna, Taylor.
Lewisburg (12-2) 68
Cam Michaels 7 0-0 15; Khashaun Akins 3 0-0 6; Joey Martin 5 2-2 13; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-1 3; Jake Hernandez 6 4-7 14; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 8; Jack Blough 4 1-1 9.
Totals:
26 5-8 68.
3-point goals:
Harrison 3, Michaels, Martin, Zelechoski.
JV score: Central Mtn., 51-47. High scorer: Lewisburg, Harrison, 15.
