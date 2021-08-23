BLOOMSBURG — In accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations and COVID-19 protocols on the campus of Bloomsburg University, spectators will be allowed at all Bloomsburg University athletic events with the current masking policy in place.
The current university masking policy requires all vaccinated and unvaccinated students, employees, and visitors to wear masks indoors while those visiting campus may choose to still wear a mask outdoors. Social distancing and other preventive measures are encouraged for all visitors to Bloomsburg University.
The campus masking decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of Bloomsburg University student-athletes, as well as to provide the best opportunity to compete in, and complete, their seasons, university officials announced. The athletic department will continue to evaluate CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Bloomsburg University regulations.
The department is currently planning to live stream as many home events as possible this athletic year. Please click here for live streaming broadcasts of Bloomsburg University home sporting events and be sure to visit www.buhuskies.com for scheduling and streaming updates.
