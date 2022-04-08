NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 31 .617 — x-Philadelphia 49 31 .613 ½ x-Toronto 47 33 .588 2½ Brooklyn 42 38 .525 7½ New York 35 45 .438 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 52 28 .650 — Atlanta 42 38 .525 10 Charlotte 41 39 .513 11 Washington 35 45 .438 17 Orlando 21 60 .259 31½
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 50 30 .625 — x-Chicago 45 35 .563 5 Cleveland 43 37 .538 7 Indiana 25 55 .313 25 Detroit 23 57 .288 27
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 24 .696 — x-Dallas 50 30 .625 5½ New Orleans 36 44 .450 19½ San Antonio 34 46 .425 21½ Houston 20 60 .250 35½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 32 .600 — Denver 47 33 .588 1 Minnesota 46 35 .568 2½ Portland 27 53 .338 21 Oklahoma City 24 56 .300 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 63 17 .788 — x-Golden State 50 29 .633 12½ L.A. Clippers 40 40 .500 23 L.A. Lakers 31 48 .392 31½ Sacramento 29 51 .363 34 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 131, Detroit 113 Brooklyn 110, New York 98 Boston 117, Chicago 94 Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101 L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109 Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 128, Orlando 101 Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114 Milwaukee 127, Boston 121 New Orleans 127, Portland 94 Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121 Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m. Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Toronto at New York, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 72 26 35 11 63 200 255 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 71 46 17 8 100 237 171 N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Arizona 70 22 43 5 49 177 254
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 70 42 19 9 93 245 175 Edmonton 71 41 25 5 87 251 226 Los Angeles 72 38 24 10 86 207 205 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 71 33 28 10 76 203 203 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 69 29 31 9 67 182 220 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1 Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3 St. Louis 4, Seattle 1 Vancouver 5, Vegas 1 Calgary 4, Anaheim 2
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0 Montreal 7, New Jersey 4 Nashville 3, Ottawa 2 Carolina 5, Buffalo 3 Seattle 2, Chicago 0 Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m. Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m. Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
BaseballTriple-A International LeagueEast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 2 0 1.000 — Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 2 0 1.000 — Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 1 .667 ½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 2 1 .667 ½ Rochester (Washington) 2 1 .667 ½ Worcester (Boston) 2 1 .667 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 1 1 .500 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 1 2 .333 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 1 2 .333 1½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 2 .000 2
West DivisionW L Pct. GB
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 2 1 .667 — Omaha (Kansas City) 2 1 .667 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 1 .667 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 1 .500 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 1 2 .333 1 Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 2 .333 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 1 2 .333 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 1 2 .333 1 Toledo (Detroit) 1 2 .333 1 Columbus (Cleveland) 0 2 .000 1½ ———
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 8, Buffalo 4 Rochester 6, Toledo 3 Scranton/WB 5, Syracuse 3 Norfolk 6, Charlotte 5 St. Paul 7, Louisville 4 Lehigh Valley 6, Columbus 1 Worcester 7, Jacksonville 6 Durham 9, Nashville 4 Omaha at Indianapolis, ppd. Gwinnett 5, Memphis 3
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte 13, Norfolk 7, 10 innings Iowa at Buffalo, ppd. Indianapolis 5, Omaha 3 Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2 Rochester 8, Toledo 5, 12 innings Scranton/WB at Syracuse, ppd. Louisville 5, St. Paul 4 Columbus at Lehigh Valley, ppd. Jacksonville 8, Worcester 4 Durham 6, Nashville 3 Gwinnett 5, Memphis 2
Friday’s Games
Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game Iowa at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., 1st game Iowa at Buffalo, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Paul at Louisville, 1:05 p.m. Iowa at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 4:05 p.m. Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game Rochester at Toledo, 5:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
TransactionsMajor League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of INF Travis Shaw and RHP Hansel Robles. Optioned RHP Tyler Danish to Worcester (IL). Designated RHPs Eduard Bazzardo and Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment. Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Jake Burger and Matt Foster from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHPs Ryan Burr, Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn, LHP Garret Crochet, OF Yermin Mercedes and on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4 as well as INF Yoan Moncada, retroactive to April 5. Selected the contracts of LHP Tanner Banks and RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte. Designated OF Micker Adolfo for assignment. Assigned C Seby Zavala outright to Charlotte. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Emmanuel Clase on a five-year contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Chase Barbary on a minor league contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of RHP Ronel Blanco. Designated RHP Tyler Ivey for assignment. Placed INF Taylor Jones, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. and OF Jake Meyers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a two-year contract for 2023-24. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of INF Bobby Witt Jr. Placed RHP Joel Payamps on the family emergency list. Designated LHP Daniel Tillo for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Cooper Criswell and OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHPs Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan and a player to be named later from San Diego in exchange for LHP Taylor Rogers and OF Brent Rooker and cash considerations. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul. Reassigned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul. Placed RHP Cody Stashak on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Designated OF Jeisson Rosario for assignment. Placed C Ben Rortvedt on the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHPs Justin Grimm, Zach Jackson, Dany Jimenez and Jake Lemoine and OF Billy McKinney from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP James Kaprielian on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4 and RHPs Deolis Guerra and Brent Honeywell on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Sam Selman for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Festa. Placed RHPs Ken Giles and Casey Sadler, INF Evan White and OF Kyle Lewis on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHPs Shane Baz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4 and Pete Fairbanks on the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Brendan McKay for Durham (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Mazza. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Matt Bush and Greg Holland and INF Charlie Culberson from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Garrett Richards on the 10-day IL retroacitve to April 4 and RHP Jose Leclerc on the 60-day IL. Designated INF Sherten Apostel for assignment. Optioned RHP Spencer Patton to Round Rock. Assigned 1B/OF Joe McCarthy to Round Rock. Placed INF Josh Jung on Round Rock IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki and RHP Nate Pearson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of INF Gosuke Katoh. Acquired OF Bradley Zimmer from Cleveland in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Oliver Perez from Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Caleb Barager and RHP Humberto Mejia for assignment. Acquired INF Yonny Hernandez from Texas in exchange for OF Jeferson Espinal and optioned him to Reno. Reassigned RHPs Chris Devenski and Koeone Kela and INF Jake Hager to the minor league camp. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Alec Mills, LHP Wade Miley and INF Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day IL. CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of RHP Buck Farmer, C Aramis Garcia and IF Brandon Drury and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Reassigned LHP Nick Lodolo to Louisville (IL). Placed RHPs Luis Castillo, Lucas Sims, INFs Jose Barrero, Donovan Solano and LHP Mike Minor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Placed RHP Justin Dunn and INF Max Schrock on the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Phil Bickford to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHPs Victor Gonzalez and Caleb Ferguson and RHP Tommy Kahnle on the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Jose Devers and RHP Dylan Floro on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Bryan De La Cruz from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Jacksonville. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHPs Jacob deGrom and Jake Reed on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP John Curtiss and LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Adonis Medina from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Optioned LHP David Peterson and RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Yennsy Diaz for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of INF Bryson Stott. Recalled C Rafael Marchan and placed him on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Sam Coonrod, OF Odubel Herrera and LHP Ryan Sherriff on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Placed RHP James Norwood on the bereavement list. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of C Andrew Knapp and OF Jake Marisnick from Indianapolis (IL) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Placed OF Greg Allen on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Adonis Medina for assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LHP Brandon Waddell outright to Memphis (IL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contracts of INF C.J. Abrams and OF Jose Azocar. Placed RHPs Mike Clevinger and Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4 and INF Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment. Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr and OF Brent Rooker to El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INFs Tommy La Stella, Evan Longoria and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Optioned INF Jason Vosler. Reassigned C/INF Brett Auerbach and RHP Carlos Martinez. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Victor Arano, INF Maikel Franco and INF/OF Dee Gordon. Recalled INF Lucius Fox from Rochester (IL). Placed INF Ehire Adrianza and RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled LHP Seth Romero and placed him on the 30-day IL. Placed RHP Will Harris on the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Gabe Klobosits for assignment.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Named Sarah Oliphant Crennan vice president/head of content, direct to consumer (DTC). ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced G Skylar Mays contract was converted to a two-way standard NBA contract. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington, F Terry Taylor to a rest-of-season contract and Gs Nate Hinton and Gabe York to two-way contract. PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F/C Frank Kaminsky III.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year exclusive rights contract tender. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of DG Rob Windsor. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Derrick Gore to an exclusive rights contract tender. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed DT John Jenkins. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Uriah Myrie head athletic trainer and Dan Ridenour sports science coordinator/assistant strength and conditioning coach. Signed DL Jullian Taylor. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with WR Marcus Johnson. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert and S Keanu Neal. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OT Brandon Kemp on waivers.
American Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.