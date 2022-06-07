Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 39 15 .722 _ Toronto 32 22 .593 7 Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8 Boston 28 27 .509 11½ Baltimore 23 33 .411 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 24 .571 _ Cleveland 24 25 .490 4½ Chicago 25 27 .481 5 Detroit 21 33 .389 10 Kansas City 17 36 .321 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 _ Los Angeles 27 29 .482 8½ Texas 25 28 .472 9 Seattle 25 30 .455 10 Oakland 20 36 .357 15½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661 _ Atlanta 28 27 .509 8½ Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11 Miami 22 30 .423 13 Washington 21 35 .375 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _ St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½ Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7 Chicago 23 32 .418 9½ Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _ San Diego 33 21 .611 2 San Francisco 29 24 .547 5½ Arizona 26 30 .464 10 Colorado 23 31 .426 12 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2 Minnesota 8, Toronto 6 Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7 Houston 7, Kansas City 4 Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings Boston 5, Oakland 2
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0 Seattle 7, Houston 4 Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0 Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0 San Francisco 5, Miami 1 Washington 5, Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7 San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings Atlanta 8, Colorado 7 N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Adon 1-9) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 1-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEN.Y. Rangers 2, Tampa Bay 1
Wednesday, June 1: N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2 Friday, June 3: N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, June 5: Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Tuesday, June 7: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEColorado 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 31: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6 Thursday, June 2: Colorado 4, Edmonton 0 Saturday, June 4: Colorado 4, Edmonton 2 Monday, June 6: Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT x-Wednesday, June 8: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, June 10: Colorado at Edmonton, TBA x-Sunday, June 12: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA
College SoftballDivision I World Series GlanceAt OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame ComplexOklahoma CityAll Times EDTDouble Elimination; x-if necessaryThursday, June 2
Texas 7, UCLA 2 Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings Florida 7, Oregon St. 1 Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2
Friday, June 3
UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated Arizona 3, Oregon St. 1, Oregon St. eliminated
Saturday, June 4
Oklahoma 7, Texas 2 Oklahoma St. 2, Florida 0
Sunday, June 5
UCLA 8, Florida 0, 6 innings, Florida eliminated Texas 5, Arizona 2, Arizona eliminated
Monday, June 6
Game 11 — UCLA 7, Oklahoma 3 Game 12 — Oklahoma 15, UCLA 0, Oklahoma advances Game 13 — Texas 5, Oklahoma St. 0 Game 14 — Texas 6, Oklahoma St. 5, Texas advances
Championship Series(Best-of-3)Wednesday, June 8
Game 1 — Oklahoma vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Game 2 — Oklahoma vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Firday, June 10
x-Game 3 — Oklahoma vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jackie Bradley Jr. from the paternity leave list. Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Yordan Alvarez on a six-year contract for 2023-28. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kelper, RHPs Trevor Megill, Emilio Pagan and LHP Caleb Thielbar from the restricted list. Optioned RHPs Jharel Cotton, Ian Hamilton and OF Mark Contreras to St. Paul (IL). Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 2. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Matt Gage from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Nate Pearson to the 60-day IL.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Victor Arano on the 15-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Nick Goody.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHP Connor White. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed LHP Luke Williamson. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired RHP Dylan Peiffer from Long Island (Atlantic League). OTTAWA TITANS — Traded INF David Maberry to Sussex County.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood. Waived WR Talolo Limu-Jones. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed RB D’Ernest Johnson. HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the retirement of senior assistant coach Romeo Crennel. Signed G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OG Logan Bruss, CBs Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, RB Kyren Williams, Ss Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, LB Daniel Hardy and OT A.J. Arcuri to rookie contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Calvin Austin III. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Luke Goedeke to a four-year contract. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OL Derwin Gray. Claimed OL Carson Green off waivers from Houston.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Agreed to terms with F Matej Blumel on a two-year, entry-level contract. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Chris Wideman to a two-year contract extension. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Quebec (QMJHL to Springfield (AHL).
COLLEGE
