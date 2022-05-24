BETHLEHEM — Top-seeded Army West Point (29-21, 18-7 PL) will host No. 2 Bucknell (21-24, 14-11 PL) when the best two-of-three game 2022 Patriot League Baseball Championship Series begins today at Johnson Stadium at Doubleday Field.
Live coverage for each of the three championship games will begin at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Sam Kuperman will handle the call for game one and game three, if necessary. Zack Wilson will provide play-by-play for game two. Games 2 and 3 are Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).
The three-time defending champion Black Knights will play for the title for the fourth consecutive season, aiming for the 11th Patriot League title in program history and fourth under 2022 Patriot League Coach of the Year Jim Foster’s tenure in West Point. Bucknell makes its first appearance in the Patriot League Championship Series since 2017 and will be looking for its first League title since 2014, in a season where head coach Scott Heather and the Bison went on to win a game at the NCAA Regionals. Bucknell has claimed the League title six times.
The winner of the championship series advances to the NCAA Championship. Army (9) and Bucknell (6) leads the Patriot League with the most NCAA Championship appearances.
The Black Knights and Bison have played 13 times in the Patriot League Championship dating back to their first meeting in 1997. Since then, Army West Point holds a 7-6 series advantage.
Army West Point defeated Bucknell twice during the 1997 Patriot League Championship at West Point, including an 11-10 victory to claim their first League title. The second-seeded Bison picked up a 9-1 win over No. 3 Black Knights in 1998. No. 3 Army West Point defeated No. 2 Bucknell, 5-4, in the first game of the 2000 championship.
The Black Knights and Bison met in the semifinals in 2008, the first year of the four-team championship field. Bucknell won the best-of-three game series, 2-1, on their way to a League title. The Bison also took two-of-three games from the Black Knights in 2010 before winning the program’s fifth League title. Army West Point avenged its two semifinals losses by taking two-of-three games from the Bison in 2018 on the way to winning its first of three straight League titles.
