Penn State hired VCU's Mike Rhoades on Wednesday as its men's basketball coach, bringing in the Pennsylvania native to take over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.
The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in eastern Pennsylvania.
Just a few hours after Rhoades was named at Penn State, VCU hired Utah State coach Ryan Odom to replace Rhoades.
Rhoades replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week.
Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, was at Penn State for two seasons. The Nittany Lions went 23-14 this season, reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and won an NCAA game for the first time since 2001.
Rhoades, 50, was 129-61 in six seasons at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. He also spent three seasons at Rice, going 23-12 in the final year with the Owls before returning to VCU.
He was an assistant at the Richmond, Virginia, school from 2009-14 under then-head coach Shaka Smart.
Odom was 44-25 at Utah State in two seasons, with an NCAA Tournament appearance this season.
He previously spent five seasons at Maryland-Baltimore County, going 97-60. In 2018, Odom's UMBC team became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when it beat Virginia.
Temple hires Penn State assistant Fisher to replace McKie
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple named Penn State assistant Adam Fisher just its fifth coach since 1973 on Wednesday.
Fisher's goal will be to turn around a program that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
Fisher replaces Aaron McKie, who was transferred out of the coaching job earlier this month after four seasons and a 52-56 overall record with no tournament berths. McKie is now a special advisor to the athletic department.
Fisher takes over a team in flux with six players in the transfer portal. Temple has yet to find any steady success in the American Athletic Conference.
Fisher spent eight years as an assistant with Miami before he joined Micah Shrewsberry’s staff last season at Penn State. Shrewsberry has since moved on to Notre Dame.
“I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men’s basketball,” athletic director Arthur Johnson said. “We look forward to welcoming coach Fisher to the Temple community and returning to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership.”
Fisher also worked as a graduate manager at Villanova under Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright from 2007-09.
The Owls have traditionally given their coaches significant time on the bench, though McKie's tenure was the shortest since Ernest Messikomer from 1939-42. The next five coaches all lasted at least 10 seasons, notably Hall of Fame coach John Chaney's tenure from 1982-2006.
Phillies get outfielder Pache from A's for minor leaguer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for a minor league pitcher.
Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them.
The Phillies opened a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list.
The A's got 23-year-old right-hander Billy Sullivan. He was signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and went 5-1 last season with Double-A Reading.
Leach named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With two singles wins and two doubles wins, junior Luke Leach led the Lycoming College men’s tennis team to its first two wins of the year, helping him earn the MAC Freedom Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
Leach finished the week 2-0 at No. 2 singles and 2-0 at No. 1 singles. He posted the lone doubles win over Alfred with Nate Redell, posting an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles before notching a 6-2, 6-0 win over Matthew Bittel at No. 2 singles to tie the match before Lycoming posted a 6-3 win. He teamed with Redell to post an 8-4 win over Mount Aloysius at No. 1 doubles and clinched the fifth point of the match with a 5-7, 6-4, 10-3 win over Matt Jacobs at No. 2 singles.
Leach is 4-4 in singles action this year and 4-4 in doubles play with partner and high school teammate Redell.
