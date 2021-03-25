Men’s lacrosse
DeSales 19, Lycoming 9at Lycoming CollegeNote:
Senior Dominick Massaro led Lycoming with three goals for his second hat trick of the year and two others added multiple-goal efforts, but an eight-goal first quarter propelled DeSales.
Records:
DeSales is 4-0, 3-0 MAC Commonwealth. Lycoming is 0-3, 0-2.
BaseballNo. 14 Pittsburgh 17, Bucknell 9at the University of PittsburghNote:
No. 14 Pittsburgh showed off its potent offense in recording 18 hits and a combined seven runs in the seventh and eighth inning to pull away from Bucknell in a midweek contest at Charles L. Cost Field. Bucknell managed 12 hits of its own, two shy of its season high, but Pitt scored in each inning but the second en route to an eight-run win.
Records:
Pitt is 12-5. Bucknell is 4-7.
Women’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentALAMO REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44
At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio
Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61
Monday, March 22At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio
Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Wright St. 66, Arkansas 62
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Oregon 67, South Dakota 47
At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio
Georgia 67, Drexel 53 Northwestern 62, UCF 51
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Louisville 74, Marist 43
Second RoundTuesday, March 23At UTSA Convocation Center
Stanford 73, Oklahoma St. 62
Wednesday, March 24At UTSA Convocation Center
Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39
At Alamodome
Oregon 57, Georgia 50 Louisville 62, Northwestern 53
At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
Stanford vs. Missouri St., TBA Louisville vs. Oregon, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
HEMISFAIR REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio
South Carolina 79, Mercer 53
At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59
At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio
Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53
Monday, March 22At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
UCLA 69, Wyoming 48
At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
Texas 81, Bradley 62
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Alabama 80, North Carolina 71 Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45
Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome
South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42
At UTSA Convocation Center
Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56
Wednesday, March 24At Alamodome
Texas 71, UCLA 62
At Bill Greehey Arena
Maryland 100, Alabama 64
At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, TBA Maryland vs. Texas, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
RIVER WALK REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio
UConn 102, High Point 59
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72 Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63
At UTSA Convocation CenterSan Antonio
Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62
At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52
Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome
Michigan 70, Tennessee 55 UConn 83, Syracuse 47
At Bill Greehey Arena
Iowa 86, Kentucky 72 Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48
At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
UConn vs. Iowa, TBA Baylor vs. Michigan, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
MERCADO REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
NC State 79, NC A&T 58
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
South Florida 57, Washington St. 53
Monday, March 22At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59
At UTSA Convocation CenterSan Antonio
Indiana 63, VCU 32
At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas
BYU 69, Rutgers 66
At AlamodomeSan Antonio
Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44 Iowa St. 79, Michigan St. 75
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas
Texas A&M 84, Troy 80
Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome
NC State 79, South Florida 67
Wednesday, March 24At Bill Greehey Arena
Indiana 70, Belmont 48
At UTSA Convocation Center
Arizona 52, BYU 46
At Alamodome
Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT
At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
NC State vs. Indiana, TBA Texas A&M vs. Arizona, TBA
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeSan AntonioNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2
TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National ChampionshipSunday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentEAST REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 20At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
UCLA 73, BYU 62
At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis
Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52
At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.
Maryland 63, UConn 54
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Alabama 68, Iona 55
Second RoundMonday, March 22At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Michigan 86, LSU 78
At Indiana Farmers ColiseumFlorida St. 71 Colorado 53At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47 Alabama 96, Maryland 77
Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Michigan vs. Florida St., 5 p.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Alabama vs. UCLA, 7:15 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTH REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 19At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis
Baylor 79, Hartford 55
At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis
Villanova 73, Winthrop 63
At Lucas Oil Stadium EqualityIndianapolis
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53
At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT
At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT
Second RoundSunday, March 21At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78
Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor vs. Villanova, 5:15 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 7:25 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
MIDWEST REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 19At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56
At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis
Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62
At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis
West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67
At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Rutgers 60, Clemson 56
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56
Second RoundSunday, March 21At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis
Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon St., 2:40 p.m.
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston vs. Syracuse, 9:55 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
WEST REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 20At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55
At Lucas Oil Stadium EqualityIndianapolis
Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68
At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis
Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62
At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.
Ohio 62, Virginia 58
At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis
Southern Cal 72, Drake 56
At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis
Kansas 93, E. Washington 84 Oregon vs. VCU, no contest Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
Second RoundMonday, March 22At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71 Creighton 72, Ohio 58 Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon 95, Iowa 80
Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga vs. Creighton, 2:10 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Southern Cal vs. Oregon, 9:45 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3
TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National ChampionshipMonday, April 5
Semifinal winners, TBA
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 13 .705 — Brooklyn 30 15 .667 1½ New York 22 22 .500 9 Boston 21 23 .477 10 Toronto 18 26 .409 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 22 21 .512 — Miami 22 22 .500 ½ Atlanta 22 22 .500 ½ Washington 15 27 .357 6½ Orlando 15 29 .341 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 14 .674 — Indiana 20 23 .465 9 Chicago 19 24 .442 10 Cleveland 17 27 .386 12½ Detroit 12 31 .279 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 23 19 .548 — San Antonio 22 19 .537 ½ Memphis 21 20 .512 1½ New Orleans 19 24 .442 4½ Houston 12 31 .279 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 32 11 .744 — Denver 26 18 .591 6½ Portland 25 18 .581 7 Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½ Minnesota 10 34 .227 22½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 29 14 .674 — L.A. Clippers 29 16 .644 1 L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 1½ Golden State 22 22 .500 7½ Sacramento 19 25 .432 10½
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 116, Detroit 111 Toronto 135, Denver 111 Milwaukee 121, Boston 119 Memphis 116, Oklahoma City 107 Cleveland 103, Chicago 94 Orlando 112, Phoenix 111 Dallas 128, Minnesota 108 Charlotte 122, Houston 97 L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 101 Sacramento 110, Atlanta 108 Utah 118, Brooklyn 88
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 8 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73 Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92 Pittsburgh 33 20 11 2 42 105 90 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111 N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82 New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93 Buffalo 31 6 21 4 16 66 111
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74 Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78 Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91 Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108 Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106 Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103 Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77 Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67 Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71 Minnesota 31 20 10 1 41 92 78 St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104 Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106 Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102 Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Calgary 1 Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2 Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1 San Jose 4, Los Angeles 2 Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26 Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 17 12 4 1 0 25 56 42 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45 Belleville 13 4 9 0 0 8 26 41
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60 Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 50 40 Lehigh Valley 13 8 3 2 0 18 42 41 WB/Scranton 14 5 5 3 1 14 43 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 35 Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 16 13 3 0 0 26 55 32 Bakersfield 18 11 6 0 1 23 65 48 San Diego 21 11 10 0 0 22 60 67 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 15 7 6 2 0 16 43 46 Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55 Ontario 20 6 12 2 0 14 64 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 6, WB/Scranton 3 Toronto 3, Belleville 0 Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 2 Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3 San Diego 5, Ontario 3 Colorado 5, Henderson 2 Rochester at Utica, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Transactions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.