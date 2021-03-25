Men’s lacrosse

DeSales 19, Lycoming 9at Lycoming CollegeNote:

Senior Dominick Massaro led Lycoming with three goals for his second hat trick of the year and two others added multiple-goal efforts, but an eight-goal first quarter propelled DeSales.

Records:

DeSales is 4-0, 3-0 MAC Commonwealth. Lycoming is 0-3, 0-2.

BaseballNo. 14 Pittsburgh 17, Bucknell 9at the University of PittsburghNote:

No. 14 Pittsburgh showed off its potent offense in recording 18 hits and a combined seven runs in the seventh and eighth inning to pull away from Bucknell in a midweek contest at Charles L. Cost Field. Bucknell managed 12 hits of its own, two shy of its season high, but Pitt scored in each inning but the second en route to an eight-run win.

Records:

Pitt is 12-5. Bucknell is 4-7.

Women’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentALAMO REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Stanford 87, Utah Valley 44

At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio

Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

Monday, March 22At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio

Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Wright St. 66, Arkansas 62

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Oregon 67, South Dakota 47

At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio

Georgia 67, Drexel 53 Northwestern 62, UCF 51

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Louisville 74, Marist 43

Second RoundTuesday, March 23At UTSA Convocation Center

Stanford 73, Oklahoma St. 62

Wednesday, March 24At UTSA Convocation Center

Missouri St. 64, Wright St. 39

At Alamodome

Oregon 57, Georgia 50 Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

Stanford vs. Missouri St., TBA Louisville vs. Oregon, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

HEMISFAIR REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio

South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

At Bill Greehey ArenaSan Antonio

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

Monday, March 22At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

UCLA 69, Wyoming 48

At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

Texas 81, Bradley 62

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Alabama 80, North Carolina 71 Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45

Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome

South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42

At UTSA Convocation Center

Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56

Wednesday, March 24At Alamodome

Texas 71, UCLA 62

At Bill Greehey Arena

Maryland 100, Alabama 64

At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, TBA Maryland vs. Texas, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

RIVER WALK REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At AlamodomeSan Antonio

UConn 102, High Point 59

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72 Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

At UTSA Convocation CenterSan Antonio

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62

At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome

Michigan 70, Tennessee 55 UConn 83, Syracuse 47

At Bill Greehey Arena

Iowa 86, Kentucky 72 Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48

At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

UConn vs. Iowa, TBA Baylor vs. Michigan, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

MERCADO REGIONFirst RoundSunday, March 21At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

NC State 79, NC A&T 58

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

Monday, March 22At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59

At UTSA Convocation CenterSan Antonio

Indiana 63, VCU 32

At Strahan ColiseumSan Marcos, Texas

BYU 69, Rutgers 66

At AlamodomeSan Antonio

Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44 Iowa St. 79, Michigan St. 75

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. CenterAustin, Texas

Texas A&M 84, Troy 80

Second RoundTuesday, March 23At Alamodome

NC State 79, South Florida 67

Wednesday, March 24At Bill Greehey Arena

Indiana 70, Belmont 48

At UTSA Convocation Center

Arizona 52, BYU 46

At Alamodome

Texas A&M 84, Iowa St. 82, OT

At AlamodomeRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

NC State vs. Indiana, TBA Texas A&M vs. Arizona, TBA

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeSan AntonioNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National ChampionshipSunday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentEAST REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 20At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

UCLA 73, BYU 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis

Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52

At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.

Maryland 63, UConn 54

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Alabama 68, Iona 55

Second RoundMonday, March 22At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan 86, LSU 78

At Indiana Farmers ColiseumFlorida St. 71 Colorado 53At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47 Alabama 96, Maryland 77

Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Michigan vs. Florida St., 5 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Alabama vs. UCLA, 7:15 p.m.

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTH REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 19At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63

At Lucas Oil Stadium EqualityIndianapolis

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

Texas Tech 65, Utah St. 53

At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Arkansas 85, Colgate 68

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70, OT

At Mackey ArenaWest Lafayette, Ind.

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio St. 72, OT

Second RoundSunday, March 21At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor vs. Villanova, 5:15 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 7:25 p.m.

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

MIDWEST REGIONALFirst RoundFriday, March 19At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis

Oklahoma St. 69, Liberty 60

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Syracuse 78, San Diego St. 62

At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis

West Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

Houston 87, Cleveland St. 56

Second RoundSunday, March 21At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

At Hinkle FieldhouseIndianapolis

Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Regional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Loyola Chicago vs. Oregon St., 2:40 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston vs. Syracuse, 9:55 p.m.

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

WEST REGIONALFirst RoundSaturday, March 20At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Gonzaga 98, Norfolk St. 55

At Lucas Oil Stadium EqualityIndianapolis

Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

At Lucas Oil Stadium UnityIndianapolis

Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62

At Assembly HallBloomington, Ind.

Ohio 62, Virginia 58

At Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolis

Southern Cal 72, Drake 56

At Indiana Farmers ColiseumIndianapolis

Kansas 93, E. Washington 84 Oregon vs. VCU, no contest Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Second RoundMonday, March 22At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71 Creighton 72, Ohio 58 Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Regional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga vs. Creighton, 2:10 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal vs. Oregon, 9:45 p.m.

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3

TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA

National ChampionshipMonday, April 5

Semifinal winners, TBA

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 13 .705 — Brooklyn 30 15 .667 1½ New York 22 22 .500 9 Boston 21 23 .477 10 Toronto 18 26 .409 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 22 21 .512 — Miami 22 22 .500 ½ Atlanta 22 22 .500 ½ Washington 15 27 .357 6½ Orlando 15 29 .341 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 14 .674 — Indiana 20 23 .465 9 Chicago 19 24 .442 10 Cleveland 17 27 .386 12½ Detroit 12 31 .279 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 23 19 .548 — San Antonio 22 19 .537 ½ Memphis 21 20 .512 1½ New Orleans 19 24 .442 4½ Houston 12 31 .279 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 32 11 .744 — Denver 26 18 .591 6½ Portland 25 18 .581 7 Oklahoma City 19 25 .432 13½ Minnesota 10 34 .227 22½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 29 14 .674 — L.A. Clippers 29 16 .644 1 L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 1½ Golden State 22 22 .500 7½ Sacramento 19 25 .432 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 116, Detroit 111 Toronto 135, Denver 111 Milwaukee 121, Boston 119 Memphis 116, Oklahoma City 107 Cleveland 103, Chicago 94 Orlando 112, Phoenix 111 Dallas 128, Minnesota 108 Charlotte 122, Houston 97 L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 101 Sacramento 110, Atlanta 108 Utah 118, Brooklyn 88

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 8 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73 Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92 Pittsburgh 33 20 11 2 42 105 90 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111 N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82 New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93 Buffalo 31 6 21 4 16 66 111

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74 Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78 Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91 Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108 Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106 Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103 Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77 Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67 Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71 Minnesota 31 20 10 1 41 92 78 St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104 Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 San Jose 31 13 14 4 30 89 106 Anaheim 34 9 19 6 24 74 115

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83 Winnipeg 33 20 11 2 42 109 92 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102 Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Calgary 1 Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2 Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1 San Jose 4, Los Angeles 2 Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26 Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 17 12 4 1 0 25 56 42 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45 Belleville 13 4 9 0 0 8 26 41

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60 Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 15 9 4 2 0 20 50 40 Lehigh Valley 13 8 3 2 0 18 42 41 WB/Scranton 14 5 5 3 1 14 43 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 Syracuse 12 6 5 1 0 13 41 35 Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 16 13 3 0 0 26 55 32 Bakersfield 18 11 6 0 1 23 65 48 San Diego 21 11 10 0 0 22 60 67 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 15 7 6 2 0 16 43 46 Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55 Ontario 20 6 12 2 0 14 64 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, WB/Scranton 3 Toronto 3, Belleville 0 Hershey 6, Lehigh Valley 2 Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3 San Diego 5, Ontario 3 Colorado 5, Henderson 2 Rochester at Utica, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Transactions

Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Named Bekah Salwasser executive vice president, social impact. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran. Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on IR. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHP Kyle Barraclough, OFs Socrates Brito and Ryan LaMarre and RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor league camp. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned Cs Jose Godoy and Cal Raleigh to minor league camp. TEXAS RANGERS — Announced that the club has exercised its 2022 option on the contract of manager Chris Woodward. Optioned LGPs Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo to Round Rock (Triple-A West). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Daulton Varsho to Reno Aces (Triple-A West). NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). Reassigned RHP Corey Oswalt, C Bruce Maxwell and INF Brandon Drury. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure and INF Cole Tucker. Reassigned INF Will Craig, Cs Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac, OF Troy Stokes, Jr. Reassigned LHP Braedon Ogle and OF Hunter Owen to minor league camp. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to San Antonio (Double-A South). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Selman and INF Jason Vosler to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Silvino Bracho and Rico Garcia, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Phil Pfeifer to minor league camp. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Harper and Dakota Bacus to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast). Minor League Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luke Westphal and RHP Preston Gainey. Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Yoshi Hamazaki. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded RHP Wes Albert and OF Jacob Crum to Missoula. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired OF Willy Garcia from Winnipeg for a player to be named later. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Carlos Canelon and RHP Donnie Speranza. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF J.R. Davis. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Christian Jones and RB Damien Williams. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed RB Samaje Perine to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Ricardo Allen. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Joe Fortunato. Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewic to s two-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrance Mitchell, WRs Chris Moore and Andre Roberts and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed TE Pharaoh Brown. Signed RB Mark Ingram II and LB Christian Kirksey. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Sam Tevi. Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB C.J. Beathard. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Laroy Reynolds. Re-signed RB James White. Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy to a four-year contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Devante Downs to a one-year contract. Signed TE Kyle Rudolph. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE/LB Vinny Curry to a contract. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to a tghree-year contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LBs Robert Spillane and Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Fackrell to a contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB K’Waun Willinad and DE Jordan Willis. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. Signed DE Kerry Hyder and G Jordan Simmons. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year contract, $31.8M extension. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Cam Sims to his restricted free agent tender. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Lukas Dostal, D Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran from the minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser and RW Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — RecalledLW Zac Rinaldo and C Clark Bishop from the minor league taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Zach Parise on Injured reserve COVID-19 protocol. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna, RW Colton Sceviour, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello from the minor league taxi squad. Minor League East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Thomas Hodges. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers. Activated D Cody Sol from reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank and then released. Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Loaned D Matt Murphy to Chicago (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed Fs Jack Poehling and Karch Bachman on IR. INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Abrun. Loaned G Billy Christopoulos to Rochester. Placed F Seamus Malone on IR. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Ryker Killins in trade from Utah. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Jake Coughler on IR. RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a contract. Acquired G Tom Hodges. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Sean Romeo and F Askew from reserve. Placed G Hunter Shepard on reserve. Placed F Max Novak on IR. TULSO OILERS — Activated D Alex Brooks and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed Fs Conlan Keenan and Danny Moynihan and D Austin McEneny on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on reserve. Traded G Brad Barone to Rapid City. WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired D Jesse Lees. Activated F Sean josling from reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees and F jacob Pritchard on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Dakota McDonald. Activated D mathieu Gagnon and F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Zach Zech and D Dean Stewart on reserve. Southern Professional Hockey League BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived G Trevor Martin. Signed G Evan Morse to specialty player contract. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Waived D Joe Colartarci. MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Dillon Kelley to specialty player conctract. Loaned G Jake Theut to Fort Wayne (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Andre Rawls and D Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC retaining right to recall either player. COLLEGE KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with Gene Taylor on a contract extension through 2027 as athletic director.

