TURBOTVILLE — A combined two-hitter by Jack Blough and Kaiden Wagner lifted Lewisburg to a 12-0, six-inning nonleague victory over Warrior Run on Tuesday.
Blough and Wagner helped their own cause to aid in the blowout win. Blough hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, plus Wagner drove in two runs and scored a run.
In addition for Lewisburg (1-0), Forrest Zelechoski doubled and drove in a pair, plus Shea Girton also doubled in two runs for the Green Dragons.
On the mound, Blough struck out four and walked three in four innings of work to get the win.
Getting the two hits for Warrior Run (0-1) were Cooper Wilkins and Carter Marr.
Both teams are in action Friday. Lewisburg is at Montoursville and Warrior Run is at Millville.
Lewisburg 12
Warrior Run 0 (6 inn.)
Lewisburg 031 125 — 12-7-1
Warrior Run 000 000 — 0-2-6
Jack Blough, Kaiden Wagner (5) and Shea Girton. Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (4), Hunter Saul (6) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Blough; LP: Reese.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wagner, run, 2 RBI; Blough, 2-for-4, HR (5th, solo), Max Mitchell, 2 runs; Girton, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Tony Burns, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Cooper Wilkins, 1-for-2, walk; Carter Marr, 1-for-2.
Softball
Jersey Shore 13
Mifflinburg 0 (5 inn.)
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats opened the season on a sour note as they suffered a two-hit shutout at the hands of the Bulldogs and pitcher Katelyn Stover in the Heartland-I matchup.
Zoey Martin went 1-for-1 with a double to lead Mifflinburg (0-1), which next plays at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jersey Shore 13, Mifflinburg 0 (5 innings) at Mifflinburg
Jersey Shore 021 37 – 13-14-0
Mifflinburg 000 00 – 0-2-2
WP: Katelyn Stover. LP: Paige Stewart.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Carolyn Walker, 3-for-4; Grace Russell, 2-for-4, double; Jocelyn McCracken, 2-for-4, triple; Isabelle Engel, 2-for-3, double.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Zoey Martin, 1-for-1, double.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock (PPD)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Heartland-II matchup between the Defenders and the Lancers was postponed and rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. April 25.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 13
Bellefonte 5
LEWISBURG — Alex Koontz scored four goals and Matt Spaulding added three as the Green Dragons tallied 10 goals in the first half to roll to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League victory over the Raiders.
A total of seven players scored goals for Lewisburg (1-0), with Collin Starr adding two and Evan Gilger, Rowen Martin, Matt Reish and Eric Gilger all tallying one goal each.
In goal, Jimmy Bailey made 10 saves for the Green Dragons, who host Wyoming Area at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte 16
Lewisburg 8
BELLEFONTE — The Green Dragons began their rebuilding season on the road in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League matchup.
Sophomore Ella Koontz led Lewisburg (0-1) with a hat trick, plus senior Ava Markunas added two goals and Elsa Fellon and Alyssa Coleman had one goal apiece. Faridah Aboueid chipped in a goal and an assist for the Green Dragons.
Bellefonte was led by a nine-goal day from Molly McKee and six from Ella Macafee.
Lewisburg next hosts Wyoming Area at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 4
Mifflinburg 1
LEWISBURG — A three-set win by the No. 1 doubles team of Sar Vishwakarma and Matt Rawson highlighted the Green Dragons’ nonleague win over the Wildcats.
Vishwakarma and Rawson beat Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles for Lewisburg (2-2), Eddie Monaco picked up a tough 7-5, 6-4 win over Gabe Greb, and at No. 2 doubles the Dragons’ Erich Stiner and Ryan Shabahang beat Moses Knepp and Ben Hornig, 6-3, 6-4.
Lewisburg next hosts Milton at 4 p.m. Thursday, while Mifflinburg (1-2) plays at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Gabe Greb, 7-5, 6-4.
2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
3. Will Cecchini (L) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
2. Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang (L) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-3, 6-4.
Central Columbia 5
Milton 0
ALMEDIA — The Black Panthers were shut out on the day as the Blue Jays rolled to the Heartland-II victory.
Central Columbia won each individual match by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Milton (0-2), which next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 5, Milton 0
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Jordan Baker (CC) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Bryce Hazzard (CC) def. Luke Embeck, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Luke Hottenstein (CC) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Matt Getz-Adam Lang (CC) def. Gaven Russell-Talon Hoffer, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Brady Madden-Dominic Valentino (CC) won by default.
