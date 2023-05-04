LEWISBURG — Newly appointed Bucknell head men’s basketball coach John Griffin III has announced the completion of his coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. Branden McDonald, who joined the Bison program as an assistant coach last season, will remain on Griffin’s staff, and he will be joined by assistant coaches Matt Griffin and Jesse Flannery, along with director of basketball operations Mike Walley.

“I am thrilled to announce our staff; this is a group of talented, highly respected coaches that will represent Bucknell and the Lewisburg community with great integrity,” said John Griffin. “Please welcome Matt, Branden, Jesse and Mike, along with their families, to Lewisburg.”

