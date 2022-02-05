Having grown up in the south, any snow was cause for celebration. School was typically canceled before the first flake fell and any sort of accumulation attracted neighborhood kids quicker than the distant sound of an ice cream truck on a hot summer day.
The number of snow “events” I experienced over the course of my first 21 years can be tallied on one hand, so winter in central Pennsylvania for someone like me will never grow old.
Hiking Penn’s Woods thrills me year round, but winter is something I truly look forward to. Pennsylvania’s many creeks, runs and rivers mean there are many waterfalls, most of which are transformed into majestic works of art during a deep freeze.
As with so many elements of Penn’s Woods, a frozen waterfall can be breathtaking.
Never will I forget my first hike on the Falls Trails at Ricketts Glen State Park — a summer venture of course. I vividly recall asking my wife — someone who was born and raised in this area — how it is that not everyone has visited the roughly two dozen waterfalls over just several miles of trails. It’s easy to see how this area was considered prior to World War II for inclusion among the national parks.
Once the US entered the war, priorities shifted and Ricketts Glen eventually became part of the state parks system.
The beauty at Ricketts is stunning, no matter the season.
However, winter’s chill transforms the falls at Ricketts Glen into master strokes of art courtesy of Mother Nature’s vast palette. Nature’s power and grace combine to form these ice spectacles, which are only visible when temperatures plummet a few shorts weeks of the year.
In recent years, the spectacle has been tempered, so to speak, by warmer winter temperatures. It is not until temperatures dip, and stay, below freezing that the accumulation of ice creates the kind of sculptures that produce differing colors, shapes and sounds.
It’s been several years that the freeze has been this deep, and sustained. Warmer temperatures moved in this week and we all know the thaw is not far off.
Recent dips in the mercury have been enough to create such walls of ice thick enough to secure even the most consistent of water flow, leaving the observer only the sound of the run to remind that water still courses under that sheet of ice.
There are numerous options locally for those wishing to see frozen waterfalls. Some are off the beaten path, but there are those which require a short hike, or short walk. We’ll take a look at a few of those more easily accessible falls next week.
Ricketts Glen’s Falls Trail is closed for the season, unless you have the proper equipment. Jacoby Falls, north of Montoursville in Lycoming County, is just 1.6 miles from the trailhead at Cotner Farm and the hike is relatively flat.
There are waterfalls scattered throughout the region, some easier to access than others. Even small cascades along waterways can create a stunning visual this time of year. Take care when venturing out and anytime you are near frozen waters might I suggest using microspikes or crampons.
