BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League North Division football game between Colgate and Holy Cross, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Colgate football program’s Tier 1.
With the cancellation of the contest, Holy Cross has clinched the North Division title and will meet South Division champ Bucknell on Saturday, April 17 in the first Patriot League Football Championship Game. The site of the championship game is still to be determined. Live coverage of the Patriot League Football Championship Game will begin on CBS Sports Network at 2 p.m. with Jason Knapp and Ross Tucker handling the call.
NCAA TIER 1 DEFINITION: Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
