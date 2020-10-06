High school football
District 4 power rankings
Team record rating Class 1A 1. Canton 1-0 .831967 2. Muncy 3-0 .626176 3. Montgomery; 1-3 .346127 4. Bucktail 1-3 .302403 Class 2A 1. Southern Columbia 2-0 .740703 2. South Williamsport 1-0 .661512 3. Central Columbia 3-1 .583902 4. Bloomsburg 3-1 .548288 5. Mount Carmel 1-1 .511923 6. Troy 2-1 .483537 7. Wyalusing 2-1 .466189 8. Sayre 1-2 .357312 9. Wellsboro 1-1 .344195 10. Hughesville 1-3 .2722006 11. Warrior Run 0-3 .265421 12. Line Mountain 1-1 .250750 13. Towanda 0-2 .250169 Class 3A 1. Athens 2-0 .777917 2. Montoursville 4-0 .765539 3. Danville 3-1 .583902 4. NP-Mansfield 1-1 .474017 5. Loyalsock 1-1 .460239 6. Midd-West 0-4 .276304 7. Cowanesque Valley 0-3 .189625 8. Milton 0-4 .178026 Class 4A 1. Jersey Shore 4-0. 768026 2. Shamokin 3-1 .614940 3. Mifflinburg 1-3 .420374 4. Selinsgrove 1-3 .402611 5. Shikellamy 1-3 .402611 6. Lewisburg 1-3 .312246 7. CMVT 0-3 .231900
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 26, New England 10 Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Postseason glance
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3 Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Garcia 3-2) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 7:10 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:10 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston 1, Oakland 0
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Valdéz 5-3) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m. National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:38 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:08 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
