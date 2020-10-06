High school football

District 4 power rankings

Team record rating Class 1A 1. Canton 1-0 .831967 2. Muncy 3-0 .626176 3. Montgomery; 1-3 .346127 4. Bucktail 1-3 .302403 Class 2A 1. Southern Columbia 2-0 .740703 2. South Williamsport 1-0 .661512 3. Central Columbia 3-1 .583902 4. Bloomsburg 3-1 .548288 5. Mount Carmel 1-1 .511923 6. Troy 2-1 .483537 7. Wyalusing 2-1 .466189 8. Sayre 1-2 .357312 9. Wellsboro 1-1 .344195 10. Hughesville 1-3 .2722006 11. Warrior Run 0-3 .265421 12. Line Mountain 1-1 .250750 13. Towanda 0-2 .250169 Class 3A 1. Athens 2-0 .777917 2. Montoursville 4-0 .765539 3. Danville 3-1 .583902 4. NP-Mansfield 1-1 .474017 5. Loyalsock 1-1 .460239 6. Midd-West 0-4 .276304 7. Cowanesque Valley 0-3 .189625 8. Milton 0-4 .178026 Class 4A 1. Jersey Shore 4-0. 768026 2. Shamokin 3-1 .614940 3. Mifflinburg 1-3 .420374 4. Selinsgrove 1-3 .402611 5. Shikellamy 1-3 .402611 6. Lewisburg 1-3 .312246 7. CMVT 0-3 .231900

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 2 1 .250 84 107 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 26, New England 10 Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Postseason glance

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3 Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Garcia 3-2) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 7:10 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:10 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston 1, Oakland 0

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Valdéz 5-3) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m. National League

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:38 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:08 p.m. (FS1) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Miami vs. Atlanta

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami (Alcantara 3-2) vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 2:08 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami (López 6-4) vs. Atlanta (Anderson 3-2), 2:08 p.m. (MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned INF Jack Mayfield to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Luis Garcia. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Michael King. Reassigned C Erik Kratz to the minor leagues. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INF Vimael Machin to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Jordan Weems. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated OF Austin Meadows. Reassigned INF Nate Lowe to the minor leagues. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed K Elliott Fry, S Jamal Carter and CB Delrick Abrams Jr. on the active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DE Shareef Miller. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Lamar Miller to the practice squad. Released CB Stephen Denmark. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the active roster. Placed LB De’Jon Harris and DL Billy Winn on the active roster. HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the termination of head coach Bill O’Brien. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Doug Middleton. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Javaris Davis to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski. Placed WR Isaiah Zuber on the active roster. Placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT David Moa and WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad. Released WR Johnny Holton. NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage. Signed QB Mike White to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Adrian Killins. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Re-signed D Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, one-way contract. Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, one-way contract. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Sebastian Aho on a two-year contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Krisztian Nemeth. COLLEGE KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with head football coach Chris Klieman on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

