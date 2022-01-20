HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Bucknell women’s basketball team rolled to a fourth straight win Wednesday evening, defeating the Colgate Raiders 61-41 on the road at Cotterell Court. Bucknell (13-4, 4-2 PL) held the Raiders to just 28.8 percent shooting (15-of-52) and forced 18 turnovers in the victory. Cecelia Collins (14) and Taylor O’Brien (12) both scored in double figures, and all 11 Bison that registered minutes ended up with points. Collins also added seven assists, four steals, a block and six rebounds to her totals.
Bucknell shot 51.7 percent in the second half to open up a 20-point lead after being up by just five at halftime. The Bison outscored Colgate 20-5 in the third quarter.
Bucknell scored 20 points off turnovers and 34 of its points in the paint. Both teams finished with just two 3-pointers each. Bucknell also turned it over just seven times on the day.
Colgate (2-16, 0-7 PL) was led by Tiasia McMillan’s double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds.).
After both teams started the first quarter just 2-for-7, Bucknell built an 11-4 lead with help from a Julie Kulesza 3-pointer. The Raiders responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 11, but they never led in the contest. Colgate sank a layup at the buzzer to cut Bucknell’s lead to 15-13 heading into the second quarter.
Colgate tied the game on its first possession of the second, and Bucknell was unable to grow its lead beyond six before halftime. Bucknell shot just 3-of-10 in the frame while Colgate was limited to 3-of-15 (20%).
There was a stretch of four and a half minutes of game time in the second quarter where neither team could find a bucket, and the score remained 21-18. Rookie Remi Sisselman put an end to the drought with two minutes to play by knocking down Bucknell’s second three of the game.
Bucknell came out of the halftime break on a 6-0 run to grow its lead to double digits (31-20), with O’Brien contributing four points. The Bison allowed just two makes from the field and five points to the Raiders in the third while forcing eight turnovers. Offensively, Bucknell went 9-of-17 (52.9%) in the quarter and grew its advantage to 45-25 by the fourth quarter.
The Bison offense shot 50 percent again in the fourth quarter and got up by as many as 23. The Raiders never got closer than 18 the rest of the way, shooting 33.3 percent (4-of-12) over the final 10 minutes.
Bucknell has held three of its last four opponents to under 50 points, and three of its wins have been by 20 or more points this season. It was also Bucknell’s 11th consecutive victory over Colgate.
Other notable performances included eight points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal from Carly Krsul, as well as six points, an assist, a steal and three boards from Marly Walls.
Collins’ four steals were a season high, and Shaffer’s seven rebounds matched her career high.
Bucknell returns to Sojka Pavilion on Saturday to host Holy Cross. The game tips off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ and SECV8.
Bucknell 61, Colgate 41At ColgateBUCKNELL (13-4) 61
Cecelia Collins 6-12 2-3 14; Taylor O’Brien 5-14 2-6 12; Marly Walls 3-5 0-0 6; Emma Shaffer 0-2 5-6 5; Tai Johnson 2-4 0-0 4; Carly Krsul 3-6 2-4 8; Julie Kulesza 1-4 0-0 3; Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 3; Caroline Dingler 1-3 0-0 2; Isabella King 1-1 0-0 2; Kaylee Reinbeau 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
24-54 11-19 61.
COLGATE (2-16)
Morgan McMahon 3-7 3-4 11; Tiasia McMillan 5-12 0-0 10; Alexa Brodie 3-11 1-1 7; Taylor Golemblewski 3-10 0-0 6; Sophia Diehl 0-5 0-0 0; Jenna Paul 0-1 4-4 4; Alexa Naessens 1-3 0-0 2; Morgan Frank 0-3 1-2 1; Holly Lueken 0-0 0-0 0; Geddy Rerko 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15-52 9-11 41. Bucknell 15 10 20 16 – 61 Colgate 13 7 5 16 – 41
3-point goals: Bucknell 2-11 (Sisselman 1-2, Kulesza 1-3, Dingler 0-1, Collins 0-2, O’Brien 0-3); Colgate 2-14 (McMahon 2-3, McMillan 0-1, Brodie 0-2, Golemblewski 0-2, Frank 0-2, Diehl 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 35 (Shaffer 7); Colgate 36 (McMillan 11). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Collins 7); Colgate 4 (Brodie 3). Total fouls: Bucknell 14; Colgate 16. Technicals: None. A: 213.
