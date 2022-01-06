DOYLESTOWN – A quick start helped five Lycoming College men’s basketball starters finish in double figures en route to a 97-88 MAC Freedom win Wednesday at James Work Gymnasium.
Junior Mo Terry led the way with a season-best 23 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (8-5, 3-1 MAC Freedom) and sophomore Steven Hamilton added a career-high 20 points and five rebounds. Junior Dyson Harward notched 17 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for his sixth double-double of the season as he crossed 600 points in his career with his 14th point of the night.
Senior Matt Ilodigwe posted 12 points and a career-best eight assists and sophomore Mavin James added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Junior Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz added five points and two assists.
Lycoming shot a season-best 61 percent (33-of-54) from the field and added a steady 48 percent (10-of-21) from 3-point range. Delaware Valley (7-6, 2-3) shot 45 percent (34-of-76) and 29 percent (7-of-24) from three.
Hamilton and Terry combined for nine points as Lycoming started the game on a 13-point run in the first five minutes before pushing the lead to 17 points with a layup from James midway through the half to make it 25-8.
The Warriors held a 47-33 lead at the break.
Lycoming led by as many as 22 in the second half, taking an 81-57 lead with 5:57 left after a transition 3-pointer from Terry.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they head to Arcadia University for a 3 p.m. MAC Freedom game.
