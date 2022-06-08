WILLIAMSPORT — Legendary Southern Columbia football head coach Jim Roth, as well as Montoursville native and Penn State women’s basketball legend Kelly Mazzante are two of 11 new inductees to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Roth and Mazzante will be inducted Saturday, Oct. 30, at an induction banquet in Reading.
Roth and Mazzante, who is a 2019 inductee into the West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, will be included in the state hall of fame class along with former Southern running back Jerry Marks, plus Laila Brock, Jim Cunningham, Dennis Douds, Albert Jacks, Stu Jackson, Dee Kantner, and deceased inductees Bobby Del Greco and Marty Schottenheimer.
Selected from the Bernie Romanoski Chapter of the PA Sports HOF, Roth is Pennsylvania’s all-time winningest high school football coach with 471 victories and still counting after the 2021 season. He has also set records for Pennsylvania’s most PIAA Football State Championships with 12 in 20 state final appearances, and he has a record 29 District 4 titles.
Since his career started in 1984, Roth has the top winning percentage of any coach in the United States. In 38 seasons, he has never had a losing record. In 2020, Roth was named the Max-Preps Small School National Coach of the Year and his Tigers were picked as the Max-Preps Small School National Champions. From 2018-2020, Southern won three consecutive High School Football America Small School National Championships.
Roth’s program also broke the state’s regular season winning streak with 93 straight victories from 2011 to 2021. During that time frame the Tigers won 65 games in a row overall which was the longest streak in the nation at the time.
One of Roth’s former players, Marks, was selected from the Bernie Romanoski Chapter for his contributions in football and wrestling.
During his time at Southern, Marks ran for 7,075 career yards, which broke the Pennsylvania state record in 1987. He became the first ever Tiger football player to be selected as a First Team All-State honoree. In wrestling, Marks was the school’s first ever two-time PIAA wrestling champion. He had a record of 74-1 over his final two years, winning state titles in the 167-pound and 185-pound weight classes.
Then in college, Marks was a starting running back at Bloomsburg University. In a game at Mansfield, he carried the ball a school record 59 times for 300 yards.
Marks eventually came back to coach wrestling for the Tigers and turned the program into a state power. He was named Pennsylvania’s Class 2A Wrestling Coach of the Year on multiple occasions during his tenure at his alma-mater. In 2019 his program won the PIAA 2A Individual Team State Championship. Additionally, the Tigers finished as the runner-up in the Class 2A Team State Duals three times.
Mazzante, a graduate of Montoursville High School where she scored 3,215 points finishing as the then third leading scorer in Pennsylvania girls basketball history, later became a star at Penn State University where she finished as the all-time leading scorer in the Big-Ten Conference with 2,919 points at the time.
Mazzante also held Big-Ten offensive records in most categories, was a two-time Big Ten Player of the year, and led the nation in scoring her sophomore year. She was a three-time Kodak All- American.
The two-time Associated Press first team All-American led the Lady Lions to two Conference Championships, two Sweet 16 appearances, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Elite Eight. Mazzante later received the 2005 NCAA Top Eight Award and her Penn State jersey (#13) was retired in 2004.
In addition, Mazzante was selected in the second round in the 2004 WNBA draft by the Charlotte Sting. When the Sting folded in 2007 she was selected in the dispersal draft by the Phoenix Mercury, contributing to the Mercury’s two WNBA championships in 2007 and 2009. During the off-season Mazzante played in Slovakia, Hungary, Russia, Italy, and later played for the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Atlanta Dream before retiring in 2014.
Mazzante just completed her third season an assistant coach at Bucknell University.
Here is a look at the other honorees.
Laila Brock, Washington/Greene Chapter, Track-Sprinter
Brock is a graduate of Washington High School and Penn State University, starring on the oval in track at both schools. She won six sprint/relay PIAA gold medals as a junior and senior at Washington. In 1996 she won the; 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and a 4x100 relay team, running anchor. The combination of winning the four races had never been accomplished by any female sprinter in the 23 years that the PIAA contested its championship. At Penn State Brock ran relay races and was captain of the Nittany Lion Track and Field Team.
Jim Cunningham, Fayette County Chapter, Football
Cunningham earned nine letters in football, basketball, swimming, and track at Connellsville High School (1954-1957). He was named Honorable Mention All-State as a senior (1956) and All-Fayette County First Team in football both as a junior and senior (1955-56). Cunningham was the fullback in the famed “Three C’s” backfield at Pitt with Fred Cox of Monongahela High School and Bob Clemens of Munhall High School (1957-1960). He was First Team All-East his junior and senior years (1959-60) and UPI Honorable Mention All-American as a senior. He was drafted in 1961 in the third round by the Washington Redskins and played three NFL seasons with them. Was also drafted that same year by the New York Titans of the AFL.
Dennis Douds, Lehigh Valley Pocono, Football
Douds is the all-time winning coach (264) in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. He won nine PSAC East titles and made four NCAA playoff appearances while at East Stroudsburg University, where he led the nation in games coached (471) at that level and is ranked sixteenth in NCAA history (all divisions) in career wins and seventh in games coached. He ranks fifth in years coached at one school and his 264 wins at one school is ranked tenth in NCAA history.
Albert “Al” Jacks, Robert “Tick” Cloherty Western, Football
Jacks was a graduate of Pittsburgh’s Peabody High School and Penn State University where he was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions in 1957 and 1958 under coach Rip Engle. He then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 1959 and then as the backfield coach at Slippery Rock State College from 1960 to 1962. In 1963 he was named the head coach at Clarion State College and stayed until his retirement in 1981. His Clarion record was 128-44-5 (72.9%). Clarion won six PSAC West titles and three PSAC Championships.
Stu Jackson, Berks County Chapter, Basketball
Jackson was a graduate of Reading High School and Seattle University. He played basketball at the University of Oregon and Seattle University, and he remained on the West Coast with coaching stints at Oregon (1981- 83) and Washington State (1983-85) and was an associate coach with Rick Pitino at Providence College (1985– 87). Jackson was named the head coach at the New York Knicks in 1989 at age 33, the second youngest head coach in NBA history. He was the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers for the 1992–93 and 1993–94 seasons, leading the Badgers to the 1994 NCAA Tournament. In the NBA Jackson was the General Manager of the Vancouver Grizzlies for their first five seasons, and he then became an Executive Vice-President of Basketball Operations for the NBA.
Dee Kantner, Berks County, Basketball
Kantner is a Reading native and graduate from Exeter High School. At Exeter, she earned 13 varsity letters (four in field hockey, four in basketball, four in track and one in cross country). She then became an NCAA Division I referee (1984 – present). Kantner’s has officiated 24 Final Four Tournament games and 15 National Championship games. In 1997 she was awarded the Naismith Award for Officiating, and she was one of the first women to officiate in the NBA 1997-2002.
Marty Schottenheimer, Washington/Greene Chapter, Football (deceased)
Schottenheimer played football and basketball (state champions) at Fort Cherry High School in Western Pennsylvania and football at the University of Pittsburgh. He played professional football for the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots, and then in 1980 he served as Defensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. He was the Cleveland Browns head coach in 1984-1988, and the K.C. Chiefs head coach from 1989–1998. Schottenheimer was also the Washington Redskins head coach from 2000-2001 and San Diego Chargers head coach from 2002–2006. The AFC Coach of the Year in 1986 and 2004 and the NFL Coach of the Year in 2004, Schottenheimer is the only NFL Coach with at least 200 wins who is not in the NFL Hall of Fame.
