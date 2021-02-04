LEWISBURG – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the addition of seven players to his team's incoming freshman class on Wednesday as part of NCAA football's traditional signing period.
"Today's additions bring a lot of talent and depth to an already stellar recruiting class," Cecchini said. "We're excited for them to join our program and can't wait to see the impact they will have this coming fall."
The Bison's incoming freshman class is now 24 players strong; as part of NCAA football's Early Signing Period, they inked 17 players to National Letters of Intent in December.
Overall, 11 position groups are represented, including four each at offensive line and tight end and three each at cornerback and defensive line. The players hail from 11 states: Pennsylvania (6), New York (3), North Carolina (3), California (2), Connecticut (2), New Jersey (2), Ohio (2), Georgia, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Virginia.
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2025 through the traditional signing period, which ends on April 1.
The following is a rundown of Bucknell's newest incoming class.
Mason Jones, OL, 6-6, 285, Franklin, Tenn.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Mason is a punishing run blocker with great feet and pass-blocking ability."
Mason Muir, WR, 6-5, 190, Greenwich, Conn.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Mason is a tall receiver with great ball skills who will add height and intelligence to an already stellar position group."
Cade Rooney, TE, 6-2, 240, Berwyn, Pa., St. Joseph's Prep
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Cade is an extremely physical tight end from an outstanding high-school program. He knows how to win."
John Schlendorf, S, 6-0, 190, Toms River, N.J., Donovan Catholic/Olympus (Utah)
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "John is a very explosive and dynamic player who can go up and high point the ball."
Alex Smith Jr., S, 6-2, 185, Charlotte, N.C.
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Alex is a long, rangy defensive back who plays the game with an attitude."
Christian Spugnardi, TE, 6-5, 225, Bethlehem, Pa., Allentown Central Catholic
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Christian is a well-rounded tight end who possesses all of the tools he needs to become a successful playmaker in our offensive scheme."
Fredrick Sturgis, OL, 6-4, 270, Cincinnati, Ohio
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Fredrick is a tough player who comes from a storied high-school program. He has great character and a ton of upside."
