GRANVILLE, W.Va. — After jumping out to an early four-run lead in the first three innings, the Williamsport Crosscutters would surrender the lead and fall to the West Virginia Black Bears 10-6 in the 2022 MLB Draft League championship game Tuesday.
Taylor Jackson and Connor Denning accounted for all of the Crosscutter's hits in the ballgame with three apiece and scoring all six of the Cutters runs.
Travis Holt collected three RBI during the action, with Denning recording two and EJ Taylor with one.
Starter Jarret Whorff (4-3) surrendered six runs in his 4.2 innings on the mound. In relief, Nick Meyer gave up one run in 0.1 IP, Brandon Kaminer gave up three runs (two earned) in 2.0 IP, and Jesse Bolt pitched a scoreless frame of relief.
The Crosscutters end the 2022 season with an overall record of 44-31 and won the MLB Draft League 2nd Half Championship, the first championship of any kind for the Crosscutters since 2015.
