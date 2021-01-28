MONTGOMERY — Wednesday night’s much-anticipated showdown of two of the best 145-pounders in District 4 produced little drama, ending in only 43 seconds when Montgomery freshman Conner Harer stunned senior Milton senior Kyler Crawford with fall thanks to an airtight cradle. Nearly every bout after that surprising opener followed a similar storyline and the ever-improving Red Raiders rolled to a decisive 54-18 victory over the Black Panthers.
Milton lost its second straight match and fell to 7-2. Montgomery, winners of 12 matches over the last two seasons, improved to 13-1. The Red Raiders only loss was to Class 3A power, Gettysburg, last weekend at the Selinsgrove COVID Duals 2.
Harer hit a four-point dump seconds into the match and though Crawford fought off his back quickly, the freshman’s ensuing cradle made sure there was no Crawford magic in this meeting.
“Harer is going to compete for a state championship this season,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “He’s a freshman, I understand that, but I am telling you that he will compete for a state title.”
According to Anspach, that loss set the tone for the entire match.
“When the team sees their captain go out there and get pinned, it really took the wind out of our sails,” Anspach said. “We have to realize that, as much as this is a team sport, every bout is contested individually. We needed to fight and be more aggressive.”
In addition to collecting forfeits at 285 and 138, the Black Panthers only win on the mat came from junior Nathan Rauch at 215. Rauch, trailing, 1-0, entering the third period, revered Bradley Leon with a Peterson roll and turned that into a head lock for the fall in 4:29.
“We were competitive at 152 (where Dakota Deem pinned Chase Hoffman in a tight match) and 160 (where Milton freshman Alex Hoffman dropped a 3-2 decision to senior Kaide Drick) was a winnable match,” Anspach said. “As bad as the scoreboard looked, I think we got Montgomery’s best effort and we definitely didn’t have a good night.”
Montgomery 54, Milton 18at Montgomery145:
Conner Harer, Mtg, pinned Kyler Crawford, :43
152:
Dakota Deem, Mtg, pinned Chase Hoffman, 4:49
160:
Kaide Drick, Mtg, dec. Alex Hoffman, 3-2
172:
Colby Springman, Mtg, pinned Blair Wilt, 1:52
189:
Ben Marino, Mtg, dec. Aven Ayala, 17-11
215:
Nathan Rauch, Mil, pinned Bradley Leon, 4:29
285:
Paul Rohland, Mil, won by forfeit
106:
Breannan Emery, Mtg, won by forfeit
113:
Logan Sauer, Mtg, won by forfeit
120:
Blake Snyder, Mtg, pinned Ryan Bickhart, 3:33
126:
Caden Finck, Mtg, pinned Quinn Keister, 3:55
132:
Hunter Leet, Mtg, pinned Aiden Keiser,3:52
138: T.J. Walter, Mil, won by forfeit
