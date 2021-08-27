Little League Baseball
Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19
Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2
Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0
New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3
California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3
Michigan 6, Texas 5 South Dakota 3, Oregon 0 Ohio 8, Louisiana 2
Texas 2, New Jersey 1 New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6
Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3 Texas 10, Nebraska 0 South Dakota 1, California 0 Hawaii 2, Michigan 0
Michigan 15, Texas 6 Ohio 4, California 2
Friday-no gamesSaturday, Aug. 28
Semifinal South Dakota vs. Ohio, 12:30 p.m. Semifinal Hawaii vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation, 10 a.m. Championship, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 64 .496 5½ New York 61 66 .480 7½ Washington 54 72 .429 14 Miami 53 75 .414 16
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _ Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½ St. Louis 64 62 .508 13 Chicago 56 73 .434 22½ Pittsburgh 47 81 .367 31
W L Pct GB San Francisco 83 44 .654 _ Los Angeles 81 47 .633 2½ San Diego 68 61 .527 16 Colorado 58 69 .457 25 Arizona 44 85 .341 40
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1 Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7 San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 7, Washington 5 Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m. Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 75 52 .591 4 Boston 73 56 .566 7 Toronto 66 60 .524 12½ Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½
W L Pct GB Chicago 74 55 .574 _ Cleveland 63 62 .504 9 Detroit 61 67 .477 12½ Kansas City 57 70 .449 16 Minnesota 55 72 .433 18
W L Pct GB Houston 75 52 .591 _ Oakland 70 58 .547 5½ Seattle 69 59 .539 6½ Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13 Texas 44 83 .346 31
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1 Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7 Cleveland 10, Texas 6 Boston 12, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6 Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (Allen 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (Otto 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Hunter Renfroe on bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (Triple-A East). Sent LF Danny Santana to Worcester on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Evan Marshall to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 2B Ernie Clement on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Colubus (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Drew Hutchinson outright to Toledo. Sent SS Nick Goodrum to Toledo on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed LHP Sean Doolittle off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated RHP Keynan Middleton for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Jordan Luplow to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP David Kubiak from West Virginia (Atlantic League) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Iowa (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jordan Sheffield to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Sent CF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Optioned 3B Joshua Fuentes to Albuquerque. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Mookie Betts from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Darien Nunez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Gavin Lux and OF/INF Matt Beaty to Oklahoma City. NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to Brooklyn (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado and RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chase Anderson for assignment. Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Yu Darvish from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Camarena to El Paso (Triple-A West). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the bereavement list. Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp and INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jefry Rodriguez outright to Rochester (Triple-A East)after clearing waivers. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio and LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Placed INF Nick Bottari on the disabled list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G Skylar Mays to a two-way contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed F Julius Randle to a veteran extension. PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Ty-Shon Alexander. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived P Sterling Hofricther. BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OL Forrest Lamp and WR Duke Willimas from IR with an injury settlement. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived K Domink Eberle. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Javon Wims and CB Michael Joseph. Signed DB Dionte Ruffin. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived LB Anthony Hines III. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Andrew Vollert. Placed T Eric Fisher and G Quenton Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released RB Elijah McGuire and WR Chad Williams from IR with an injury settlement. Waived TE Evan Baylis. Waived WR Antonio Callaway. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Waived WR Trey Quinn, LB Te’Von Coney and DT Darius Stills. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DB KeiFarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation. NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded K Ryan Santoso to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick. NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Ian Bunting. TAMBA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Franklin. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Javian Hawkins, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia. Placed DL Kyle Peko on IR. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard, TE Geoff Swaim and QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Aaron Brewer from the non-football injury list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Temarrick Hemingway. Signed C Jon Toth. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Dillon Dube to a three-year contract. American Hockey League MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Robert Carpenter to a one-year contract. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Promoted Rich Bello to vice president of team services and Natalie Bernstein to director of community events. WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Anthony Repaci and Jacob Hayhurst. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Real Salt Lake an undisclosed amount for second violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match on Aug. 21 against Colorado Rapids. Issued a warning to Colorado Rapids for their first violation. Fined Sporting Kansas City F Remi Walter an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Aug. 21 against Minnesota United FC.
