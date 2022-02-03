MIDDLEBURG — Xzavier Minium and Luke DeLong combined to score 43 points to help Milton out-last Midd-West, 71-66 in overtime, in the Heartland-I matchup Wednesday.
Minium tallied a game-high 23 points, eight of which came in overtime; and DeLong hit four 3-pointers to finish with 20 points.
In addition for Milton (11-8 overall), Jace Brandt chipped in 13 points and Dillan Guinn-Bailey added 11.
Midd-West (5-12) also had four players in double figures, and the Mustangs knocked down 12 3-pointers.
The Black Panthers next play at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 71, Midd-West 66 (OT)At Midd-West
Milton 18 19 11 10 13 – 71 Midd-West 12 16 19 11 8 – 66
Milton (11-8) 71
Nevin Carrier 2 0-0 4; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 5 1-1 11; Jace Brandt 4 5-9 13; Xzavier Minium 7 6-7 23; Luke DeLong 8 0-0 20; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Nigel Hunter 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 12-17 71.
3-point goals:
DeLong 4, Minium 3.
Midd-West (5-12) 66
Braedon Reid 4 2-4 13; Easton Erb 6 0-1 15; Garrett Leitzel 2 2-6 6; Trevor Sheaffer 1 0-0 3; Griffen Paige 4 4-5 13; Noah Romig 6 0-0 16; Shawn Lightner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 8-16 66.
3-point goals:
Romig 4, Reid 3, Erb 3, Sheaffer, Paige.
JV score:
Milton, 51-41. High scorers: Milton, Rylin Scott, 16; MW, Sheaffer. 10.
Shamokin 63
Mifflinburg 50
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Wildcats lost their third straight game as the Indians used a big second half to take the Heartland-I victory in the Purple Palace.
Cannon Griffith scored a game-high 16 points, plus Tyler Reigel and Ethan Bomgardner tallied 11 points apiece for Mifflinburg (10-5 overall).
Colin Seeder tallied 14 points to lead Shamokin (11-6).
Mifflinburg is scheduled to host Line Mountain in its next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Shamokin 63, Mifflinburg 50At Shamokin
Mifflinburg 12 9 15 14 – 50 Shamokin 6 15 23 19 – 63
Mifflinburg (10-5) 50
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 8; Tyler Reigel 3 4-7 11; Eli Troutman 2 0-0 4; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 7 1-2 16; Carter Breed 0 0-0 0; Ethan Bomgardner 5 1-2 11.
Totals:
20 6-11 50.
3-point goals:
Foster 2, Reigel, Griffith.
Shamokin (11-6) 63
Cayan Lee 4 1-1 9; Joe Hile 5 0-1 10; Connor Mattern 0 0-0 0; Cameron Annis 2 0-1 5; Joey Tarr 2 2-2 8; Case Litchy 3 2-2 9; Colin Seeder 4 6-10 14; Jenssyn Shuey 2 1-2 5; Dominic Michaels 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
23 12-19 63.
3-point goals:
Tarr 2, Annis, Lechty, Michaels.
Mount Carmel 76
Warrior Run 45
MOUNT CARMEL — The Defenders stayed with the Red Tornadoes until the second half, and that’s when the hosts pulled away for the HAC-II win.
Mason Sheesley scored 16 points to lead Warrior Run (1-18), which was outscored 37-12 in the second half.
The Defenders next host Milton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Carmel 76, Warrior Run 45at Mount Carmel
Warrior Run 15 18 7 5 — 45 Mt. Carmel 20 18 22 15 — 76
Warrior Run (1-18) 45
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 3; Carter Marr 2 2-2 7; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Mason Sheesley 6 0-0 16; Gavin Gorton 3 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 5 0-0 10; Addison Hulsizer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 2-2 45.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Beachel, Marr, Wilkins.
Mount Carmel (8-7) 76
Chase Balichik 2 0-0 4; Matt Balichik 3 1-2 8; Cole Spears 4 0-1 9; Pedro Feliciano 4 0-0 8; Garrett Varano 5 2-3 13; Jacob Shultz 2 0-4 4; Julien Stellar 2 0-0 4; Andrew Wasilewski 4 0-0 10; Damen Milewski 5 3-4 14; Noah Shimko 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
32 7-15 75.
3-point goals:
Wasilewski 2, M. Balichik, Spears, Varano, Milewski.
Other area scores:Bloomsburg 64, Southern Columbia 59Williamsport 68, Danville 41Loyalsock 67, Central Columbia 42Montoursville 44, Selinsgrove 43Sullivan County 69, CMVT 21Wrestling
Towanda 51
Milton 19
TOWANDA — The Black Knights got pins in the final three bouts to blow open a close match and take a first-round win over the Black Panthers in the District 4 Class 2A dual meet tournament.
Highlighting the match for No. 12 Milton were Chris Doyle, who got a 12-1 major decision at 189 pounds, and heavyweight Nathan Rauch, who pinned his opponent in 1:59.
No. 5 Towanda next faces No. 13 Warrior Run in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton Area High School.
No. 5 Towanda 51, No. 12 Milton 19at Towanda160:
Bryant Green (T) won by forfeit.
172:
Alexander Hoffman (M) dec. Mason Highley, 3-2.
189:
Chris Doyle (M) maj. dec. Spencer Jennings, 12-1.
215:
Aiden Miller (T) dec. Luke Roup, 10-4.
285:
Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Jared Gunther, 1:59.
106:
Wyatt Stranger (T) pinned Noah Heimbach, 4:53.
113:
Tyler Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Shane Atwood (T) won by forfeit.
126:
Rylee Sluyter (T) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 3:02.
132:
Hayden Space (T) won by forfeit.
138:
Riley Vanderpool (T) pinned Quinten Keister, 2:30.
145:
Sawyer Robinson (T) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:18.
152: Jace Gunther (T) pinned Aidan Keiser, 1:16.
