TURBOTVILLE — The first win of the season for Warrior Run’s girls basketball team couldn’t have come in any more of a convincing fashion.
Trailing by a point early in Tuesday’s matchup against Sullivan County, the Defenders put together a run, and they kept on running to cruise to a 61-6 victory over the Griffins in a first-round game of the Warrior Run Booster Club Christmas Tournament.
Senior forward Emily McKee led the way with a game-high 20 points plus eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists for Warrior Run.
“The girls needed a nice win (like that). It was our first win of the season, and we played some really tough teams (Central Columbia, Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia) right off the bat,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb.
“But I’m really happy we’re in a league where we play teams like that. It makes you better, you build and learn from it, and I’m just proud of the girls after having four days off and them coming in and getting the job done.”
Warrior Run (1-4) trailed Sullivan County (1-6) 3-2 midway through the opening period, but the Defenders put together a 14-0 run that lasted through the end of the quarter that gave the hosts a 16-3 lead.
Alayna Wilkins tallied six points in the spurt and Emily McKee had four.
“That was nice because we haven’t been able to do that yet this year. Like I said, we’ve played some pretty solid teams where unfortunately the shoe was on the other foot,” said Herb.
“So, the girls, I think, understand how important it is to get off to a good start, and so hopefully we can take this game and continue to build for the rest of the season.”
Warrior Run continued its hot scoring in the second quarter to score 21 points and take a 37-3 lead at the break.
McKee, who had eight points in the second period, added eight more in the third as the Defenders’ lead soared to almost 50 points (51-4).
“I’m proud of them (to keep the hot shooting going). I told them that it’s easy sometimes to get a lead, but to be a good team they have to figure out how to keep a big lead,” said Herb. “And I think to keep that momentum going, my team is somewhat new together and they have to learn how to mesh, and I think this was a nice game where they finally figured out more about each other (to keep it going).”
In addition to McKee’s output on the night, Wilkins added nine points to go along with four steals and four assists.
The two seniors powered the Defenders in every facet of the game Tuesday.
“They did (key the game). Emily and Alayna have a lot of heart and they really enjoy being out there, and they give me 150 percent no matter what the score is,” said Herb. “And if they are on a roll and they are ready to go, the team kind of feeds off of that.”
Warrior Run will play Northumberland Christian, which beat Greenwood 55-17 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game, in tonight’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
“That game will be a battle in itself. Norry is a very solid team, and they have a very good guard,” said Herb. “We have to come in with a good game plan, and play twice, if not three times as hard as we did (Tuesday).”
Warrior Run Booster Club Christmas TournamentFirst round gameWarrior Run 61, Sullivan County 6
Sullivan Co. 3 0 1 2 – 6 Warrior Run 16 21 14 10 — 61
Sullivan County (1-6) 6
Stella Harney 2 1-4 5; Adelyn Zelewicz 0 0-0 0; Karlee Wettlaufer 0 0-0 0; Kaylee Lopez 0 0-0 0 ; Cloe Immel 0 0-0 0; Summer Higley 0 0-0 0; Adriana Capriotti 0 0-0 0; Torrance Marotti 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
2 2-6 6.
3-point goals:
None.
Warrior Run (1-4) 61
Leah Grow 2 0-0 4; Liana Dion 0 0-0 0; Leah Shaffer 3 0-0 6; Tora Kolstad 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 4 0-0 9; Kelsey Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Peyton Meehan 2 0-0 4; Lilly Wertz 3 0-0 6; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 10 0-0 20; Abby Evans 3 2-2 8.
Totals:
29 2-2 61.
3-point goals: Wilkins.
