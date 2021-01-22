MILTON — On a night when the seniors on the Milton wrestling team were honored, it was a pair of freshmen who helped make sure that eight-man contingent of Black Panthers were winners in their match with cross-river rival Lewisburg Thursday night.
But it was one of those seniors — two-time state qualifier Kyler Crawford — who provided the spectacular ending to the night.
Alex Hoffman and Quinn Keister earned critical victories in toss-up bouts at 160 and 126 and Crawford, in his toughest challenge of the season, found a way to put Logan Bartlett on his back for three decisive back points in the final period of a hard-fought 3-2 decision in the final bout of the night as Milton powered its way past the young Green Dragons, 42-24.
It was the Black Panthers second consecutive victory over Lewisburg and kept them unbeaten at 5-0. The Green Dragons dropped to 3-6.
Hoffman, who found his spot in the lineup at 160 between veterans Chase Hoffman and Jason Valladares, followed Hoffman’s workmanlike 7-2 decision over an improving Hagen Persun with a similar 7-3 effort over Lewisburg’s Brady Cromley.
Hoffman, now 3-2 on the season, converted a pair of second period takedowns and added another late in the third as well as fending off any attack Cromley tried.
After Hoffman’s win pushed the lead from 6-0 to 30-0 with falls from Valladares, Aven Ayala (189), and Nathan Rauch (215) and a forfeit to Paul Rohland at 285.
But Milton forfeits at 106 and 113 and a quick fall from Jace Gessner over Ryan Bickhart at 120 sliced the Black Panthers advantage to 30-18.
Enter Keister whose only wins this season had come from forfeits at Loyalsock and Midd-West. The freshman dominated on his feet, getting five takedowns in a dominant 12-6 decision over Derek Gessner to give Milton a bit of breathing room at 33-18.
“Alex and Quinn’s matches were big wins for us,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “They are both very athletic and capable of scoring more points. They were pressing forward the whole time, looking to score. They got in some freshman positions that they battled through. We asked them to got out and compete and they both did.”
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels agreed.
“We needed to win those two bouts to have a chance to win,” Michaels said. “Milton has a nice roster, a bunch of seniors who they just keep rolling out there, and they have a well balanced team. But we needed 160 and 126. But we just didn’t get any momentum there.
The teams traded falls after Keister’s triumph, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner getting a second period fall over Aiden Keiser at 132 and Milton’s Timothy Walter decking Daniel Leao in 25 seconds.
Walter’s fall clinched the victory for Milton but there was still a bit of drama to play out when Crawford and Bartlett tangled in the final bout of the night.
They didn’t disappoint.
Bartlett fought off Crawford’s best attacks of the bout in the scoreless first period. Crawford chose neutral to the second but couldn’t manage a takedown. Instead it was Bartlett who converted a takedown coming out of a scramble at the buzzer for the takedown to carry a 2-0 lead into the third period.
“Bartlett is a tough kid who is real strong,” Anspach said. “We knew his game plan and we have to create more action in the match. We had a couple of scrambles where we turned the wrong way
Bartlett resisted Crawford’s efforts to turn him early in the third and appeared to have Crawford reversed and headed toward his back midway through the period. But in a move reminiscent of his father Bobby’s magical moments in his career in the early 1990s, Kyler managed to turn Bartlett for three unexpected backp points. Bartlett managed to fight off his back but couldn’t escape to force overtime.
“Kyler found a way to score and win,” Anspach said. “We don’t have a name for that move but we’ve been working on it with Kyler since junior high. It’s a move where we want the other guy to feel like he’s in control but you turn your hips a little bit and they end up on their back.
“Credit to Kyler for staying true to himself there. He could have let him up and chased a couple of takedowns. Getting a turn against a quality opponent when he was behind is great for his mindset.”
Michaels could only shake his head about Crawford’s comeback win.
“The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, did it?” he said. “He knows how to win and that’s something you can’t teach. He’s a winner. That’s a situation where Logan has to believe in himself and take advantage of the situation.”
Milton 42, Lewisburg 24at Milton152:
Chase Hoffman, M, dec. Hagen Persun,7-2
160:
Alex Hoffman, M, dec. Brady Cromley, 7-3
172:
Jason Valladares, M, pinned Hayden Runyon, 4:24
189:
Aven Ayala, M, pinned Trent Wenrich, 1:00
215:
Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Xander Walter, !:59
285:
Paul Rohland, M, won by forfeit
106:
Caden Michaels, L, won by forfeit
113:
Quintong Bartlett, L, won by forfeit
120:
Jase Gessner, L, pinned Ryan Bickhart, :24 126: Quinn Keister, M, dec. Derek Gessner, 12-6 132: Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Aiden Keiser, 2:31
138:
Timothy Walter, M, pinned Daniel Leao, :25
145: Kyler Crawford, M, dec. Logan Bartlett, 3-2.
