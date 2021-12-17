LEWISBURG — There were plenty of bouts left on the docket when Milton’s Noah Heimbach had his hand raised by official Mike Litzelman after roughly 10 minutes of wrestling in Lewisburg’s dark and noisy gym Thursday night. Nine matchups remained when Heimbach accepted a forfeit at 106 pounds and handed the Black Panthers a stunning 24-0 advantage. Technically a comeback by the Green Dragons was still possible.
But the raging momentum created by first period falls from Milton’s initial three wrestlers had quieted the Green Dragon’s abundant fans and amplified the Black Panthers packed side, producing an atmosphere which made a Lewisburg comeback even more difficult in the Heartland Athletic Conference-II meeting.
First, Milton freshman Chris Doyle made sure a wicked headlock against Hagen Persun produced a fall at the edge of the mat in a minute, 40 seconds in the opener at 189. Then, Luke Roup added to the energy with a pin of Zander Walter six seconds before the end of the first period. Finally, when senior Nathan Rauch decked Cory Mahon in only 73 seconds at 285, major damage had been done quickly to the Green Dragons chances of winning.
Milton kept the pressure on until near the end and coupled with a strong stretch from 126 through 145, easily handled the Green Dragons, 45-27, and improved to 5-2 this season. Lewisburg dropped to 1-1.
“We’ve got some hammers at the top of the lineup when it comes to pinning,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “It was a good spot for us to start. We expect those guys to go out and at least try to put six points on the board. We want them to wrestle under control but look for the fall.”
Doyle improved to 6-1 this season and earned his fifth pin when he surprised Persun who had bumped up from 171 to start the dual meet.
“Persun is tough and athletic and strong but he set him up for that beautiful headlock,” Anspach said. “I don’t think Persun was expecting that from a freshman. It was a great start. Luke Roup is really starting to wrestle well in every position and Rauch just added to the fast start.”
Lewisburg staged a bit of a rally when Caden Michaels used second and third period takedowns to slip past Tyler Stokes, 6-2, at 113, and Jace Gessner grabbed a forfeit at 120 to cut the Milton lead to 27-9.
But it took the Black Panthers just three more bouts to clinch the victory. Tyler Geiswite, wrestling again after sitting out a couple of seasons, clinched a 6-4 win over Chase Long with a second period takedown and his strong third period effort on top. Jace Hamm accepted a forfeit at 132 before Quinn Keister pinned Derek Gessner in the second period to lock up the win at 39-9.
After Alex DeHart pinned Daniel Leao in 29 seconds at 152 for the Black Panthers final win of the night, the Green Dragons wrapped up the night with falls from Kaiden Wagner, Chase Wenrich, and Derek Shedleski.
“I didn’t like the way we finished this dual but overall, I think we wrestled well,” Anspach said. “Winning is contagious and when we got momentum at the start that helped. This team is practicing hard and listening to the coaches. They are responding to what we are teaching and it’s showing out on the mat.”
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels knew it might be a long night for his team.
“That was a nearly perfect start for Milton, and we got the news today that we’d be missing some guys tonight,” Michaels said. “We have low numbers and that hurts us and we can’t afford to lose some of the toss-up matches that we lost tonight. Milton was aggressive and when they got someone on their back, they found a way to get the pin.”
Lewisburg faces a resurgent Shikellamy today in a 1 p.m. matinee on the road. Milton travels to Selinsgrove next Tuesday.
Milton 45, Lewisburg 27at Lewisburg189:
Chris Doyle, M, pinned Hagen Persun, 1:40.
215:
Luke Roup, M, pinned Zander Walter.
285:
Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Cory Mahon, 1:13.
106:
Noah Heimbach, M, won by forfeit.
113:
Caden Michaels, L, dec. Tyler Stokes, 6-2.
120:
Jace Gessner, L, won by forfeit.
126:
Tyler Geiswite, M, dec. Chase Long, 6-4.
132:
Jace Hamm, M, won by forfeit.
138:
Quinten Keister, M, pinned Derek Gessner, 2:27.
145:
Alex DeHart, M, pinned Daniel Leao, :29.
152:
Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Alex Parker, 1:44.
160:
Chase Wenrich, L, pinned Alexander Hoffman, 2:48.
172: Derek Shedleski, L, pinned Aidan Volk, 3:38.
