MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats fell victim in Saturday’s season-opener by a 12-strikeout day from Selinsgrove’s Tyler Swineford as the Seals took the Heartland-I matchup, 3-0.
The outcome put a damper on the game for Mifflinburg, which featured the grandsons of former assistant coach Tod “Cleever” Steese, who passed away unexpectedly in December, throwing out the game’s first pitch.
Swineford threw 12 strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work, while just giving up one hit. Tyler Reich closed the game for the Seals and had one strikeout and one hit allowed.
Troy Dressler and Jarrett Miller had the two hits for Mifflinburg.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove 210 000 0– 3-3-0
Mifflinburg 000 000 0– 0-2-0
Tyler Swineford, Ryan Reich (7) and Gannon Steimling. Troy Dressler, Luke Rokavec (5) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Swineford. LP: Dressler.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Teats, walk, run scored; Josh Domaracki, walk, run; Teague Hoover, 2-for-3, double, walk, RBI; Steimling, 1-for-2, RBI; Hunter Carper, walk, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, walk; Dressler, 1-for-3; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-1.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 14
Wyoming Area 1
LEWISBURG — Matt Spaulding scored four goals and Rowen Martin added two goals and four assists as the Green Dragons rolled to the nonleague win on Saturday.
Quin Michaels also chipped in a pair of goals for Lewisburg (2-0), with Evan Gilger getting a goal and two assists, and Alex Koontz scoring a goal and an assist.
In addition, Collin Starr, Derek Gessner, Eric Gilger and Gavin Schwartz all adding one goal apiece, with Schwartz also notching an assist in the game.
