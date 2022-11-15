LEWISBURG — The Bucknell football team garnered a host of awards on Monday following Saturday’s 24-21 overtime win at Georgetown. Junior running back/kick returner Coleman Bennett was named both Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, and freshman kicker Matt Schearer was voted Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Bennett, who was named to the 2021 Preseason All-Patriot League Team as a return specialist, scored his first kickoff return touchdown against the Hoyas on Saturday to cut Bucknell’s deficit to 14-10 with just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter. Bennett fielded the kick at the Bison 7-yard line, ran left to the 25, then cut back across the field and put a juke on before finding a hole. From there he outraced the rest of the coverage for the 93-yard touchdown. It was Bucknell’s first kickoff returned for a touchdown since Joey DeFloria took one back 85 yards against VMI in a 28-22 overtime win in 2015. Bennett finished Saturday’s game with 135 return yards. He also led the Bison with 63 yards rushing on seven carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run that helped the Bison tie the game with 47 second left in regulation. Schearer earned PL Rookie of the Week honors for a second time this season after making all three of his field goal attempts and his only PAT attempt. Schearer made kicks from 50 yards, 42 yards and 21 yards. His 50-yarder in the second quarter was the longest by a Bison kicker since 1981, and his 42-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the game winner. Schearer earned Rookie of the Week earlier this season after booting a 48-yard field goal in Bucknell’s win over Lehigh. He’s now made each of his last seven field goals, with his only miss this season being blocked. Bucknell’s Darren Miller named EIWA Wrestler of the Week LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior 141-pounder Darren Miller earned EIWA Wrestler of the Week honors on Monday after he upset 10th-ranked Carter Young of Oklahoma State in the teams’ dual meet on Saturday night at Sojka Pavilion. No. 11 Oklahoma State won Saturday’s dual 30-6 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Miller, ranked No. 28 by Intermat, earned a hard-fought 4-2 decision, reversing an 8-3 loss to Young in last year’s dual in Stillwater. Miller got on the board with a takedown just 15 seconds into the bout and then rode Young for the rest of the first period. Miller’s escape was the only point of the second period, and his hefty riding time advantage took the drama out of Young’s takedown with 32 seconds left in the match. Miller was an NCAA qualifier after finishing third in the EIWA Championships in the 133-pound class in 2021. He made the jump to 141 last season and placed fifth at EIWAs.

