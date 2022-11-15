LEWISBURG — The Bucknell football team garnered a host of awards on Monday following Saturday’s 24-21 overtime win at Georgetown. Junior running back/kick returner Coleman Bennett was named both Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, and freshman kicker Matt Schearer was voted Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Bennett, who was named to the 2021 Preseason All-Patriot League Team as a return specialist, scored his first kickoff return touchdown against the Hoyas on Saturday to cut Bucknell’s deficit to 14-10 with just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter. Bennett fielded the kick at the Bison 7-yard line, ran left to the 25, then cut back across the field and put a juke on before finding a hole. From there he outraced the rest of the coverage for the 93-yard touchdown. It was Bucknell’s first kickoff returned for a touchdown since Joey DeFloria took one back 85 yards against VMI in a 28-22 overtime win in 2015. Bennett finished Saturday’s game with 135 return yards. He also led the Bison with 63 yards rushing on seven carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run that helped the Bison tie the game with 47 second left in regulation. Schearer earned PL Rookie of the Week honors for a second time this season after making all three of his field goal attempts and his only PAT attempt. Schearer made kicks from 50 yards, 42 yards and 21 yards. His 50-yarder in the second quarter was the longest by a Bison kicker since 1981, and his 42-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the game winner. Schearer earned Rookie of the Week earlier this season after booting a 48-yard field goal in Bucknell’s win over Lehigh. He’s now made each of his last seven field goals, with his only miss this season being blocked. Bucknell’s Darren Miller named EIWA Wrestler of the Week LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior 141-pounder Darren Miller earned EIWA Wrestler of the Week honors on Monday after he upset 10th-ranked Carter Young of Oklahoma State in the teams’ dual meet on Saturday night at Sojka Pavilion. No. 11 Oklahoma State won Saturday’s dual 30-6 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Miller, ranked No. 28 by Intermat, earned a hard-fought 4-2 decision, reversing an 8-3 loss to Young in last year’s dual in Stillwater. Miller got on the board with a takedown just 15 seconds into the bout and then rode Young for the rest of the first period. Miller’s escape was the only point of the second period, and his hefty riding time advantage took the drama out of Young’s takedown with 32 seconds left in the match. Miller was an NCAA qualifier after finishing third in the EIWA Championships in the 133-pound class in 2021. He made the jump to 141 last season and placed fifth at EIWAs.
PSU’s Pinegar, Singleton earn Big Ten weekly honors
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior kicker Jake Pinegar and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton were honored with Big Ten weekly awards on Monday. Pinegar was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, while Singleton was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Both players helped No. 11 Penn State to a 30-0 win over Maryland on Saturday. Pinegar earned his first career Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week award and Singleton picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this season. Pinegar currently sits second all-time at Penn State with 179 career extra points and 323 total points. He is four extra points away from the all-time record at Penn State, held by Kevin Kelly (183; 2005-08). Against Maryland, Jake Pinegar booted a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter, tying his career-long. He has hit 50-yard field goals in back-to-back games (50-yard field goal at Indiana). He added a 46-yarder to close out the first half. With the two makes, he now has 15 career field goals of 40+ yards. The redshirt senior also connected on a 21-yard make in the third quarter and he tallied 12 points on the day with three field goals and three extra points. Singleton earned his third 100-yard rushing game of the season against Maryland. He finished the day with 122 rushing yards. Singleton scored on a 45-yard run in the first quarter and a 27-yard run in the second quarter. The two scores give him 10 career touchdown rushes, breaking a tie with Kaytron Allen and Noah Cain (8; 2009) for the Penn State freshman record. Singleton’s 45-yard rush was his sixth run of 40+ yards this season and his fourth touchdown rush of 40+ yards. On his 45-yard touchdown run, Singleton surpassed the 1,000 career all-purpose yards mark. He now has 1,061 career all-purpose yards. Penn State travels to Rutgers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium with a broadcast on Big ten Network.
Bucknell volleyball’s Frazilus voted PL Rookie of the Year
LEWISBURG – Bucknell volleyball’s Bri Frazilus was voted the 2022 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, and the freshman was joined by sophomore libero Jordan Hardy on the Second Team All-Patriot League list when the league office announced postseason awards on Monday. At the conclusion of the program’s winningest regular season in more than a decade, Frazilus and Hardy become Bucknell’s first All-Patriot League honorees since Mimi Richards in 2017. It’s also the first time Bucknell has had multiple players make a PL All-League team since 2008. Frazilus is Bucknell’s first PL Rookie of the Year since Brandi Trapasso in 2000. An outside hitter from Cary, N.C., Frazilus led the Bison in kills per set (3.18) and total kills (283). She ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, among Patriot League players in the two categories during the regular season. Hardy was narrowly edged by PL Libero of the Year Katie Forsythe for the Patriot League lead in digs per set and currently ranks fifth in the nation with 5.66. She finished her second regular season as Bucknell’s primary libero with 566 digs total, which ranks second in the program’s record book for a single season.
PSU’s Stoll tabbed semifinalist for Patrick Mannelly Award
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of 10 semifinalists for the honor.
The Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football.
Stoll is in his fourth season as Penn State’s primary long snapper. He has appeared in 44 career games and is serving as a team captain, and he has helped Jake Pinegar to convert 11-of-13 field goals this season, including two 50-yard field goals and four 40-yard field goals.
Former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle & ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian headline Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet
WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the return of their Hot Stove Banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.
Guests at this year’s banquet include former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle and ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the programs of Sojourner Truth Ministries.
Hurdle played 515 games in MLB with the Royals, Mets, Reds and Cardinals. He began his managerial career in 1988 in the N.Y. Mets farm system and managed the Williamsport Bills in 1991. Hurdle managed over 2,600 games in the major leagues with the Colorado Rockies (2002-2009) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-2019), winning the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2013.
Kurkjian has covered baseball since 1978 and has been a baseball writer, reporter, analyst and host at ESPN since 1998. He has been a regular on Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter. No stranger to Williamsport, Kurkjian has also been part of ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Little League Classic since its inception in 2017 as well as the Little League World Series.
Other highlights of the event include the inductions of the latest members to the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk. Those inductees are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.
