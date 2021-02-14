High School
SwimmingBoysCentral Columbia 115, Lewisburg 22Friday at Central Columbia200 medley relay: 1. Central (Brady Madden, Ethan Robertson, Nick Kishbaugh, Andrew Sponenberg), 1:48.81. 200 free: 1. Kishbaugh, CC, 1:53.45; 2. Mason Ordonez, L; 3. Robertson, CC. 200 IM: 1. Madden, CC, 2:15.31; 2. Camden Empie, CC. 50 free: 1. Bryce Rafel, CC, 25.60; 2. Alton Smargassi, CC; 3. Jacob Stauffer, CC. Diving: 1. Caleb Leaman, L, 287.25; 2. Elias Hosler, CC. 100 fly: 1. Sponenberg, CC, 57.36. 100 free: 1. Madden, CC, 50.92; 2. Ordonez, L; 3. Mitchell Malusis, L. 500 free: 1. Sponenberg, CC, 5:14.05; 2. Smargassi, CC; 3. Baden Hawrelak, CC. 200 free relay: 1. Central (Kishbaugh, Rafel, Madden, Sponenberg), 1:36.26. 100 back: 1. Kishbaugh, CC, 59.55; 2. Rafel, CC; 3. Malusis, L. 100 breast: 1. Robertson, CC, 1:09.43; 2. Empie, CC; 3. Hosler, CC. 400 free relay:
1. Central (Smargassi, Hosler, Rafel, Robertson), 3:55.31.
Record:
Lewisburg finishes the season 3-7.
GirlsLewisburg 91, Central Columbia 87Friday at Central Columbia200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:00.21. 200 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:00.56; 2. Gerlinski, L; 3. Rachel Heggenstaller, CC. 200 IM: 1. Humphrey, L, 2:22.54; 2. Riley Noss, CC; 3. Molly Gill, L. 50 free: 1. Decker, L, 26.74; 2. Emma Morgan, CC; 3. Valeria Riley, L. Diving: 1. Ava Snyder, CC, 186.75; 2. Sam Kurian, CC; 3. Megan Stout, CC. 100 fly: 1. Shannon, L, 1:01.01; 2. Sarah McHenry, CC; 3. Gill, L. 100 free: 1. Hepner, L, 57.38; 2. Emma Welsh, CC; 3. Makiah Brewer, CC. 500 free: 1. Humphrey, L, 5:36.08; 2. Morgan, CC; 3. Mikaela Sullivan, CC. 200 free relay: 1. Central (Welsh, Noss, Morgan, McHenry), 1:49.14. 100 back: 1. McHenry, CC, 1:04.22; 2. Hepner, L; 3. Welsh, CC. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:13.81; 2. Riley, L; 3. Noss, CC. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Humphrey, Gerlinski, Hepner, Shannon), 3:53.57.
Record:
Lewisburg finishes the season 8-2.
BowlingBoysMilton 4, Lewisburg 0Friday at MiltonMilton: Jaden Rice, 186-192-226—604; Micah Davister, 185-186-214—585; Gavin Walsh, 202—547; Beau Shelley, 233-231-183—647; Ethan Russell, 228-234—614. Team: 1034-938-1025—2997. Lewisburg:
Kerrick Walter, 217—528; Devin DeCosmo, 156—411; Gabe Gabel, 247—541; Colton Klinefelter, 158—415; Nate Gabel, 228-235—615. Team: 847-834-829.
JV score:
Milton, 4-0.
GirlsMilton 4, Lewisburg 0Friday at MiltonMilton: Ryleigh Mabus, 123—326; Riley Lewis, 123—295; Skye Anthony, 201-217-189—607; Hayley Veitch, 146-153-139—438. Team: 530-579-557—1666. Lewisburg:
Mia Kazakavage, 133—325; Izzy Wood, 127—331; Bekah Vance, 148-140-137—425. Team: 392-337-418—1147.
College
Women’s track and field
Lees-McRae University
Friday at VMI Winter Classic
Note: Deanna Betzer, a graduate of Milton Area High School, posted a top-10 finish by placing eighth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19:41.15.
