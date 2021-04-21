LEWISBURG — On Tuesday, Lewisburg’s softball team had the monumental task of facing Loyalsock, the No. 1 team in District 4 Class 3A, in its first game back from an 11-day COVID-19 pause.
The Green Dragons gave the Lancers all that they could handle in the league contest, but the rust was evident for the hosts — especially on the defensive end.
Lewisburg nearly matched Loyalsock hit for hit, but the Green Dragons fell short where it mattered most as the Lancers took a 19-14 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
“For us being off for 11 days and just coming back, and with Loyalsock being our first game, nobody wanted to do that,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “I think we represented (Lewisburg) very well for not being able to practice or play for that long, so I’m happy with (our performance).”
Although Wagner wasn’t too pleased with the amount of mistakes his team made in the game.
“It was a good game, but our defense let us down. With 10 or 11 days off you could tell our defense was not what it normally is. We do not make nine or 10 errors, and what I call brain farts, and it just killed us. It really did,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Aside from that, we hit the ball. I was very happy with the way we hit the ball. We put the ball in play off three pitchers and we hit the ball, but sometimes we hit it at them.”
Loyalsock (5-1 overall) opened with seven runs in the second, but Lewisburg (3-3) answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning as the Green Dragons got a two-run home run by Gracie Murphy, a two-run triple from Erin Field and an RBI double from Brynn Wagner.
The Green Dragons then took a 14-9 lead in the third inning as the team batted around to score eight runs. A two-run triple by Carly Wagner and an RBI triple from Sydney Bolinsky highlighted the inning, which also saw Field, Carly Wagner and Kimberly Shannon get RBI singles.
“We don’t give up. We have a lot of girls who have played travel ball for years and they don’t give up. They play until the end,” said coach Wagner. “Unfortunately, Brynn (Wagner) was sick today and she didn’t get a chance to play much, and Rylee (Dyroff) is coming off COVID protocols. That’s two of our better hitters that really didn’t play much, so it is what it is.”
The Lancers batted around once again in the fourth, and the nine runs they scored were more than enough to hold onto their lead and win the game. Summer McNulty and Mallory Rodarmel both had two-run singles in the inning.
Lexi Walter along with Bolinsky led Lewisburg at the plate. They both had 3-for-4 days, with Bolinsky getting a pair of doubles, a triple and three runs scored. In addition, Field and Brynn Wagner had two hits apiece for the Green Dragons.
“Up and down the lineup we can hit, so that’s the great thing about it. At any time, anybody in the lineup can come up with a big hit,” said Lewisburg’s coach, whose team next plays at Montoursville on Thursday.
“That is what makes us tough, and that is why nobody is going to want to see us in the playoffs because we can hit, and we have depth at pitching.”
Loyalsock 19, Lewisburg 14at Lewisburg
