MILTON — After a five-year absence from the Susquehanna Valley American Legion baseball scene, Milton is back.
Well, sort of.
Under the sponsorship of Montandon American Legion Post 841, the team, which is managed by Mark Artley and comprised entirely of players hailing from Milton, is off to a 2-0 start to the young season following a 6-5 win over Mifflinburg Post 410 on Wednesday.
Montandon American Legion, which sponsored Milton’s Junior Legion team last season, prompted the senior team to stick with Post 841. Montandon’s games, however, will be played at Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“They were mainly a Junior Legion sponsor, but we decided to stay with Montandon because they are an awesome sponsor, so we asked them first,” said Artley.
“It definitely feels good (to be 2-0), especially considering how young we are. We have a lot of 16- and 17-year-olds, and with the way they’ve been playing I’m definitely proud of how we’ve started the year.”
However, a couple of the older players who will lead Montandon this year are Ethan Russell (19) and Austin Gainer (18).
“Russell, having that experience as someone who’s graduated from high school and who has been around the game so long, his presence in the dugout and his leadership role will play a big part in our success,” said Artley. “Gainer has done everything I asked of him without complaining, He’d rather play first base (his high school position), but he moved to the outfield without question and became a leader for me in the first two games.”
Artley will also have as many as nine pitchers at his disposal this season (Knarr, Shrawder, Luke Goodwin, Gehrig Baker, Brayden Gower, Dylan Reiff, Avery Reiff, Aidan Keiser and Isaiah Day).
“I don’t know if we have a top pitcher. It’s just a matter of who can throw on a certain day,” said Artley, who thinks the excitement of having a legion team again will add to the team’s energy and drive to get to the playoffs.
“There hasn’t been a Senior Legion team at Milton or Montandon, so the guys had to go to different places to play – like Lewisburg. So the fact they have something to play for, and wanting to play (for Montandon) definitely has added energy.”
At Mifflinburg, Jacob Golomboski enters his second season at the helm of Post 410’s team.
Mifflinburg had gotten off to a 2-0 start before losing two straight. But the goal is still a postseason berth for Post 410.
“The guys want to make the playoffs. That’s the goal, said Golomboski. “As a coach, I just want to take it one game at a time and put forth our best effort each game.
“I think we have a good group of guys who try really hard, and they are willing to play anywhere (in the lineup), and as a team,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Some of the holdovers from Mifflinburg High’s varsity team who will be leading Post 410’s team are Lucas Whittaker, Derek Hackenberg, Luke Rokavec, Tanner Zimmerman and Liam Church (when he isn’t playing travel ball).
“We’ll rely on (the above players). Hackenberg and Rokavec are going to predominantly be our pitching staff. They threw a lot for me last year and the did really well,” said Golomboski. “I don’t know how the year will go, but I expect them all to do well.”
For Lewisburg Post 182, a lot of new faces are on the roster along with some old ones. The team struggled last year, and so far this year Lewisburg is off to a 1-2 start.
“I think we’ll get better as the season goes on, but we’re not where we want to be,” said Lewisburg manager Luke Smith. “I’m excited for the season. We have a great group of kids and they are excited to learn, and that’s what I want.”
Lewisburg will be led by a handful of older players such as Jack Landis and Kadyn Magyar, along with recently graduated players like Forrest Zelechoski and Mark Walsh. Zelechoski will be the team’s ace on the mound just like he was during the high school season for the Green Dragons.
“It’ll be them having fun this year. They have a positive outlook and that will be great for some of our younger guys,” said Smith. “If we make the easy plays and get some timely hitting, we’ll find a way to squeak some games out. We just got to make sure to do the little things and we’ll be okay.”
Other players to look out for include catcher Shea Girton, who just completed a very good junior season for the Green Dragons, along with utility player Derek Asche.
“Girton, is an ‘old’ guy, and it’s great to have him behind the plate. He hit .400 in high school, so it’s great to have him back,” said Smith. “Asche will play middle infield and outfield. He just completed a nice sophomore season in high school, and I’m excited to see what he can do with a wooden bat.”
American Legion Baseball Team Capsules
Lewisburg Post 182
Manager: Luke Smith, 4th season.
Coaches: Greg Girton and Mike Asche.
Last year’s record: 1-11.
Home field: Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Roster: Ryan Metta-Rogan, Derek Asche, Michael Casale, Dakota Keister, Max Pfirman, Evan Frederick, Kedron Sosa, Gabriel Naginey, Jack Landis, Forrest Zelechoski, Shea Girton, Mark Walsh, Aiden Howerter, Owen Rice, Nathaniel Gabel, Cory Mahon, Kadyn Magyar, John Hoffman (from Milton).
---
Mifflinburg Post 410
Manager: Jacob Golomboski, 2nd season.
Coaches: Michael Warren, Max Troutman, Logan Cooper and Andy Stahl.
Last year’s record: 6-3.
Home field: West End Junior/Legion Baseball Field, Millmont.
Roster: Aaron Bolick, P/3B; Nathaniel Chambers, RF/LF; Liam Church, 2B/SS; Derek Hackenberg, P/3B; Birch Harvey, C/2B (from Midd-West); Lane Hook, SS/P; Maison Irvin, 1B/P; Zach Kerstetter, C/P; Lucas Kurtz, P/1B; Luke Rokavec, P/1B; Cyruss Scholvin, P/RF; Eli Troutman, P/RF; Jack Whittaker, P/3B; Lucas Whittaker, C/P; Tanner Zimmerman, CF/LF.
---
Montandon Legion Post 841
Manager: Mark Artley, 1st season.
Coaches: Steve Russell and Steve Shrawder.
Home field: Veterans Memorial Park, Milton
Roster: Ethan Russell, Eli Russell, Logan Shrawder, Luke Goodwin, Blaik Hadcock, Brayden Gower, Dominic Lytle, Gehrig Baker, Aidan Keiser, Chase Knarr, Isaiah Day, Austin Gainer, Chase Mitch, Joshua King, Dylan Reiff, Avery Reiff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.