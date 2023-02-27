College
BaseballBucknell 12, Merrimack 3Notes:
Tyler Dunn belted a tie-breaking three-run home run in the third inning, and the bottom third of the order combined for seven of Bucknell’s 12 hits in a 12-3 rout of Merrimack on Sunday morning at the Swig & Swine Classic at Shipyard Park. Starter Tyler O’Neill struck out eight on the way to his first win of the season, and Nick Mulvey earned a 10-out save to help the Bison finish off a 2-1 weekend. Fresh off a 7-2 win over MAC preseason favorite Ball State on Saturday, the Bison came right back for a 9 a.m. start and turned in another strong performance in all phases. While Dunn’s first home run of the season was the big blow, 7-8-9 hitters Mason Kelly (2-4), Jake Wortman (2-4), and Jacob Terwilliger (3-5) combined to go 7-for-13 with six runs scored. Dunn had a four-RBI day, and he and Sean Keys also had two-hit games against Merrimack (0-3).
Scranton 14, Lycoming 3Note:
Three Lycoming players had a pair of hits as the team posted more than 10 hits for the second time this year in a 14-3 setback to future Landmark Conference foe Scranton at the Ripken Experience Yankee Stadium. First-year centerfielder Nick Reeder went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run, sophomore third baseman Jake Schilling went 2-for-5 with a RBI and first-year catcher Greg Wirin added two hits, a double and a run in three at bats for the Warriors (1-4) against the Royals (1-0).
SoftballSaturdayGame 1: Lock Haven 22, Johnson C. Smith 1Game 2: No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne 10, Lock Haven 2Notes:
In game 1 of the Bear Bash II tournament for the Bald Eagles, Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, picked up two RBIs with an RBI triple. In the circle, pitcher Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, picked up the win by throwing three shutout innings.
FridayGame 1: Lock Haven 14, Johnson C. Smith 7Game 2: Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Lock Haven 4Note:
The Bald Eagles opened the Bear Bash with an offensive onslaught in the first game, with Mifflinburg’s Delaney Good scoring a run.
Records:
Lock Haven is 3-3. Lenoir-Rhyne is 15-1. Johnson C. Smith is 1-3.
Men’s tennisBucknell 5, St. Bonaventure 2Notes:
The Bison won their sixth straight dual match, extending the program’s longest winning streak in 21 years, with a 5-2 result at St. Bonaventure on Sunday afternoon. Junior Tim Zelikovsky and freshmen Amar Tahirovic and Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega were all two-time winners against the Bonnies to help the Bison improve to 6-4 on the season. Bucknell’s six-match winning streak is the team’s longest since opening the 2001-02 season with seven dual wins in a row.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 44 17 .721 — Philadelphia 39 20 .661 4 Brooklyn 34 26 .567 9½ New York 35 27 .565 9½ Toronto 30 32 .484 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 32 29 .525 — Atlanta 31 30 .508 1 Washington 28 32 .467 3½ Orlando 25 36 .410 7 Charlotte 19 43 .306 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 17 .717 — Cleveland 39 25 .609 6 Chicago 28 33 .459 15½ Indiana 27 35 .435 17 Detroit 15 46 .246 28½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 36 23 .610 — Dallas 32 30 .516 5½ New Orleans 30 31 .492 7 San Antonio 14 47 .230 23 Houston 13 46 .220 23
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 42 19 .689 — Minnesota 31 31 .500 11½ Utah 31 31 .500 11½ Portland 28 31 .475 13 Oklahoma City 28 32 .467 13½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 35 25 .583 — Phoenix 33 29 .532 3 L.A. Clippers 33 29 .532 3 Golden State 30 30 .500 5 L.A. Lakers 29 32 .475 6½
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 95, Detroit 91 Indiana 121, Orlando 108 Charlotte 108, Miami 103 New York 128, New Orleans 106 Memphis 112, Denver 94 Boston 110, Philadelphia 107 Utah 118, San Antonio 102
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 104, Phoenix 101 Atlanta 129, Brooklyn 127 Chicago 102, Washington 82 L.A. Lakers 111, Dallas 108 Cleveland 118, Toronto 93 Sacramento 124, Oklahoma City 115 Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 45 8 5 95 219 124 Toronto 60 37 15 8 82 207 158 Tampa Bay 59 37 18 4 78 212 176 Buffalo 58 31 23 4 66 220 203 Detroit 58 28 22 8 64 179 184 Florida 61 29 26 6 64 210 213 Ottawa 58 28 26 4 60 177 185 Montreal 59 25 30 4 54 163 214
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 58 39 11 8 86 198 151 New Jersey 59 39 15 5 83 208 157 N.Y. Rangers 60 34 17 9 77 201 168 N.Y. Islanders 63 31 25 7 69 183 174 Pittsburgh 59 29 21 9 67 192 190 Washington 62 29 27 6 64 188 187 Philadelphia 61 23 28 10 56 161 202 Columbus 60 19 35 6 44 154 222
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 59 31 16 12 74 191 154 Minnesota 60 33 21 6 72 175 166 Colorado 57 33 19 5 71 182 157 Winnipeg 60 35 24 1 71 183 159 Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169 St. Louis 59 26 28 5 57 180 215 Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205 Chicago 58 21 32 5 47 147 209
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 59 35 18 6 76 192 166 Los Angeles 61 33 20 8 74 205 206 Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 230 202 Seattle 59 32 21 6 70 203 189 Calgary 60 27 21 12 66 193 188 Vancouver 59 23 31 5 51 200 239 San Jose 60 18 30 12 48 179 223 Anaheim 60 19 34 7 45 152 250 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Columbus 6, Edmonton 5 Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3 Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, OT Anaheim 3, Carolina 2 Boston 3, Vancouver 1 Ottawa 5, Montreal 2 New Jersey 7, Philadelphia 0 Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 0 Colorado 4, Calgary 1 Dallas 3, Vegas 2, SO Chicago 4, San Jose 3, SO
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 7, Washington 4 Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0 N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2 Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 5, Seattle 1 Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m. Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m. Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m. Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m. Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
FootballXFL GlanceNorth Division W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 40 24 St. Louis 2 0 1.000 38 33 Seattle 0 2 .000 36 42 Vegas 0 2 .000 26 40
South Division W L Pct PF PA
Arlington 1 0 1.000 22 20 Houston 1 0 1.000 33 12 Orlando 0 1 .000 12 33 San Antonio 0 1 .000 15 18
Saturday’s Games
DC 18, Vegas 6
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio 30, Orlando 12 Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m. Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
