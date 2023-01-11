MIDDLEBURG — Wins have been hard to come by lately for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team, but on Tuesday the Wildcats picked up an easy one.
Led by Ella Shuck’s game-high 18 points, three players scored in double figures as Mifflinburg cruised to a 59-21 Heartland-II road victory over Midd-West.
The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Mifflinburg (5-5, 1-2 HAC-II) that began before Christmas.
“I’m very happy with the win. Obviously, we’ve been struggling a little bit as of late,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “I told the girls that we just have to keep working, and we got to keep fighting.”
The beginning of the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Wildcats.
Six players scored at least two points in the first quarter to get Mifflinburg out to a 25-10 lead. Emily McCahan tallied seven points in the opening period and Shuck had six.
“We came out and I thought we moved the ball around pretty well (in the first quarter),” said coach Shuck. “We had some girls knock down some shots, and it was good to see them go in for once.”
The Wildcats’ defense also set the team up for success early.
Mifflinburg caused Midd-West (2-10, 0-3) to commit eight turnovers in the first quarter, and those turnovers led to 14 points for the Wildcats.
“That’s one of the things we talked about. We wanted to try to create some turnovers and get some easy buckets in transition,” said coach Shuck. “So, that was a key going into the game, and I just thought if we could do that then it would help us within our offensive flow and be able to knock down some shots.”
Meg Shively definitely took advantage of the open looks Mifflinburg got. She nailed three 3-pointers in the first half to help get the Wildcats out to a 21-point halftime lead. Shively knocked down four 3-pointers overall in the game to finish with 14 points.
McCahan ended her night with 10 points and six rebounds, plus Shuck added 10 steals to her night.
Mifflinburg next hosts Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and coach Shuck hopes that a performance like Tuesday’s will give his girls more confidence for the tough games ahead, including Friday’s contest against the Warriors.
“Hopefully this win will build some confidence, especially for those girls who may not have been shooting the ball very well the last couple of games,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We know it’s a long season, but we had a lot more energy (Tuesday), and that’s what we got to see.
“One of the things I told the girls is that we got to show (that energy) every game — regardless of the opponent,” added coach Shuck.
Mifflinburg 59, Midd-West 21
Mifflinburg 25 14 9 11 – 59
Ella Shuck 8 2-4 18; Elizabeth Sheesley 2 1-4 6; Emily McCahan 4 2-5 10; Marissa Allen 1 1-2 3; Meg Shively 5 0-0 14; Jayda Tilghman 4 0-0 8; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-15 59.
3-point goals: Shively 4, Sheesley.
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2; Gracie Trawitz 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 3 2-4 8; Isabelle Walter 0 0-0 0; Cali Sauer 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 0 0-0 0; Emma Wagner 3 3-6 9. Totals: 8 5-10 21.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 34-8. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Morrison, 10.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
