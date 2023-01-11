MIDDLEBURG — Wins have been hard to come by lately for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team, but on Tuesday the Wildcats picked up an easy one.

Led by Ella Shuck’s game-high 18 points, three players scored in double figures as Mifflinburg cruised to a 59-21 Heartland-II road victory over Midd-West.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

