UNIVERSITY PARK — A dozen current Nittany Lions or members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center/NLWC will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday and Friday at South Point Arena. The U.S. Open helps finalize the field for the 2023 United States World Team Trials/Final X on June 10 in New York City.

Current Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett, Aaron Brooks, Tim Levine and Carter Starocci will compete in the senior men’s freestyle tournament along with Olympic RTC/NLWC teammates Ceron Francisco, Nick Lee, Morgan McIntosh, Jason Nolf and Josh Rodriguez. The senior freestyle tournament is set for Thursday and Friday.

