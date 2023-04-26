UNIVERSITY PARK — A dozen current Nittany Lions or members of Penn State’s Olympic Regional Training Center/NLWC will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday and Friday at South Point Arena. The U.S. Open helps finalize the field for the 2023 United States World Team Trials/Final X on June 10 in New York City.
Current Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett, Aaron Brooks, Tim Levine and Carter Starocci will compete in the senior men’s freestyle tournament along with Olympic RTC/NLWC teammates Ceron Francisco, Nick Lee, Morgan McIntosh, Jason Nolf and Josh Rodriguez. The senior freestyle tournament is set for Thursday and Friday.
Nittany Lions Jack Kelly and Connor Pierce will compete in the U20 Freestyle bracket on Saturday and Sunday. Jennifer Page represents the RTC/NLWC in the senior women’s freestyle tournament on Friday and Saturday
Two members of the Happy Valley contingent will be top. seeds in their bracket, led by Jason Nolf who will be the No. 1 seed at 74 kg. Jennifer Page will be the No. 1 seed at 62 kg in the women’s freestyle bracket. Carter Starocci is the No. 2 seed at 79 kg and Aaron Brooks is the No. 3 seed at 86 kg. Nick Lee will be the No. 3 seed at 65 kg and Morgan McIntosh is the No. 5 seed at 92 kg. Josh Rodriguez is the No. 8 seed at 61 kg, Beau Bartlett the No. 10 seed at 68 kg and Ceron Francisco the No. 10 seed at 125 kg. Tim Levin is unseeded at 61 kg. Jack Kelly and Connor Pierce will compete at 86 kg and 70 kg respectively in the U20 bracket.
Former Nittany Lion greats Vincenzo Joseph (SKWC, 74 kg) and Mark Hall (TMWC, 86 kg) will have high seeds at the event. Joseph will be the No. 3 seed at 74 kg and Hall the No. 2 seed at 86 kg.
The winners of each weight class in senior competition, men’s and women’s, will advance to Final X on Saturday, June 10 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Five current Olympic RTC/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club standouts already await U.S. Open winners at Final X as the overall top-seed at their respective weights: Thomas Gilman (57 kg), Zain Retherford (70 kg), Kyle Dake (70 kg), David Taylor (86 kg) and Kyle Snyder (97 kg).
Final X will determine the 2023 U.S. Senior World Teams in all three Olympic disciplines: men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. There will be 30 weight classes contested, 10 in each Olympic discipline. The top two U.S. athletes in each weight class will compete in a best-of-three series in Final X to determine who will wrestle at the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Bucknell baseball's Ryan Osinski named Patriot League Baseball Rookie of Week
LEWISBURG – Freshman Ryan Osinski has made an immediate impact in the back end of Bucknell’s bullpen this season, and on Tuesday he earned his first Patriot League Rookie of the Week citation. Osinski closed out all three of the team’s wins in a 3-1 week, and he picked up his fifth and sixth saves of the season in a pair of 8-7 wins at Lehigh over the weekend.
Osinski worked a hitless ninth inning in Bucknell’s 5-1 home victory over Navy last Wednesday, and then he twice escaped last-inning jams to help the Bison take two of three in the weekend series at Lehigh. In the series opener on Saturday, the Mountain Hawks had runners at second in third and one out in an 8-7 game in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, but Oskinski struck out the next two hitters to end it.
In the rubber match of the series on Sunday, Jacob Corson hit a dramatic two-out, three-run homer to give Bucknell an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, Lehigh again put the tying and winning runs in scoring position, this time with two outs, and Osinski retired Justin Butler with the game on the line.
Osinski has now made 14 appearances this season and has compiled a 2.45 earned-run average while limiting the opposition to a .140 batting average. He has struck out 16 batters in 14.2 innings while allowing only seven hits. His six saves are tied for the fourth-most in a season in Bucknell history and the most since Tucker Rekucki had six in 2014.
The two one-run wins at Lehigh upped Bucknell’s Patriot League record to 11-11, and the Bison moved a half-game behind Navy for second place in the standings. The Bison are slated to play a non-league game at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday, followed by a three-game home series against Holy Cross on Saturday and Sunday.
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft.
And nobody caught him.
Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.
The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season. And he won rookie of the month four times, each of those announcements only further indicating that he was ahead of the field.
He became the third player to win rookie of the year as a member of the Magic, joining Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 and Mike Miller — who represents Banchero — in 2001. Banchero, on the TNT broadcast of the announcement, recalled a conversation he had with Miller on draft night.
“He looked at me and he asked me if I was going to be rookie of the year,” Banchero said. “I confidently said yes. It was just a goal I've always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted. I'm glad I was able to do it.”
Banchero got 98 of the 100 first-place votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz was third. Kessler got the two first-place votes that Banchero didn't receive.
Banchero is the first No. 1 pick to win the award in the season immediately after getting drafted since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016; Ben Simmons won the award in 2018, two years after he went No. 1.
Banchero becomes the sixth person to receive one of the NBA’s top individual awards so far in this award season, following the reveals of Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. as defensive player of the year, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox as the inaugural winner of the clutch player award, Kings coach Mike Brown as a unanimous pick for coach of the year, Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon as sixth man of the year and Utah's Lauri Markkanen as the league's most improved player.
That only leaves the biggest individual prize of all — MVP.
Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver is a finalist again, along with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. The NBA has not said when the MVP trophy will be handed out.
The All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams also have yet to be revealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.