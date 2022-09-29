FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — In Wednesday evening’s boys soccer match at Southern Columbia, it seemed the Tigers should have won handily. They were the aggressors for nearly the entirety of the game against Mifflinburg.
However, the Wildcats, behind a stellar performance in goal, were able to keep the hosts from scoring as the game ended 0-0 after neither team could score through the second overtime.
“I thought the guys played great in this game. It was one of those games where we controlled the pace of play, but we just couldn't find the back of the net which is part of the game sometimes,” Southern coach Dave Hall said.
In the first half, Southern (5-4-1) did a solid job of passing the ball around the turf, but they couldn’t capitalize to gain an edge on Mifflinburg (3-6-2).
Tiger midfielders Ben Gehret and Isaac Carter controlled the start of possessions from the center of the field, and they did an exceptional job of facilitating to their scorers.
At the 27:08 mark, Carter found Jimmy Bender on a feed up the left side, but Bender’s shot went just wide of the far post.
Just moments later, Gehret was able to send a curved pass through two Wildcat defenders, but Mifflinburg goalie Kanon Keister was able to get a hand on a shot sent in by Joey Singley.
“This was a game that we had opportunities to score. It wasn’t a lack of effort. It was just one of those nights that nothing would fall and they had a strong performance from their goalie,” Hall said.
It appeared that Southern was going to break the scoreless tie with just under 18 minutes left in the half as Carter tried to lift a pass that hit off the hand of a Mifflinburg defender.
On the penalty shot, Carter was denied by Keister as he tried to send a hard struck bouncer into the bottom left of the net.
In the second half, Southern outshot Mifflinburg, 11-0. The best opportunity for the Tigers came on their furthest shot. With just over five seconds left in regulation, Gehret sent in a free kick from 48 yards out that Keister was able to jump and punch away from the top left shelf.
“Without Kanon all year, we would be under a lot more pressure,” said Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehrs. “He has been tremendous for us and was able to make four or five huge saves including that save on the penalty kick.”
After losing Thomas Bender less than a minute into the game after the starting midfielder tried to give it a go despite a foot injury suffered earlier in the week, the Tigers lost defender Connor Dunkelberger with just over 14 minutes left in the game.
The bad luck continued for Southern over the final two minutes of regulation. With 1:45 left, Jimmy Bender was issued a yellow card keeping him out for a length of time. Exactly 30 seconds later, high-energy defender Xander Roadarmel went down with a knee injury that required him to be carried off the field as he couldn’t put any pressure on it.
“We unfortunately lost three different guys to injuries. Xander’s seems to be the most severe. Hopefully he gets a good result from the doctor. Thomas tried to give it a go but has been having issues with his foot and Connor reaggravated his ankle,” Hall said.
Between the first half and first overtime, the Wildcats went over 63 minutes without registering a shot. In total, Southern outshot Mifflinburg 22-3, but Keister was able to preserve the tie.
Mifflinburg, who went into double-OT for a second game in a row, will travel to Loyalsock on Saturday afternoon.
“This is the second game in a row that our guys have played 100 minutes. I think they are getting used to it. They continue to hustle and give everything that they have on the field,” Gehrs said.
Southern, who had lost four of their previous five games after starting the season 4-0, will travel to Hughesville on Monday. The Tigers beat the Spartans earlier this month 5-1.
“We had some of our younger guys come in and get experience in extended varsity action. That is beneficial going forward. We are just hoping that these injuries aren’t as bad as they looked, especially the way Xander went down,” said Hall.
Southern Columbia 0, Mifflinburg 0 (2OT)
at Southern Columbia
Shots on goal: Southern Columbia, 22-3; Corner kicks: Southern Columbia, 6-3; Saves: Mifflinburg 13 (Kanon Keister), Southern Columbia 2 (E. Reed).
