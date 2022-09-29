FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — In Wednesday evening’s boys soccer match at Southern Columbia, it seemed the Tigers should have won handily. They were the aggressors for nearly the entirety of the game against Mifflinburg.

However, the Wildcats, behind a stellar performance in goal, were able to keep the hosts from scoring as the game ended 0-0 after neither team could score through the second overtime.

