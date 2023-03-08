Baseball
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 8 0 1.000
Kansas City 10 2 .833
LA Angels 7 4 .636
NY Yankees 7 4 .636
Houston 5 3 .625
Chicago WSox 6 4 .600
Toronto 6 4 .600
Detroit 6 6 .500
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500
Texas 6 7 .462
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Seattle 5 6 .455
Baltimore 4 6 .400
Cleveland 4 6 .400
Oakland 3 7 .300
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
LA Dodgers 6 2 .750
Chicago Cubs 8 4 .667
St. Louis 6 4 .600
Cincinnati 6 5 .545
San Diego 6 6 .500
NY Mets 5 5 .500
Colorado 5 6 .455
Philadelphia 5 6 .455
Atlanta 4 5 .444
Washington 4 5 .444
Milwaukee 4 7 .364
Arizona 4 8 .333
Pittsburgh 3 6 .333
San Francisco 3 9 .250
Miami 1 9 .100
Monday's Games
Boston 7, Detroit 1
St. Louis 7, Houston 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 7
Kansas City 10, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0
Colorado (ss) 4, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 6, Colorado (ss) 1
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2
Detroit 16, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3
Washington 5, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4
Boston 10, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Houston 5
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 45 21 .682 —
Philadelphia 43 22 .662 1½
New York 39 28 .582 6½
Brooklyn 37 28 .569 7½
Toronto 32 34 .485 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 31 .530 —
Atlanta 32 33 .492 2½
Washington 31 34 .477 3½
Orlando 27 39 .409 8
Charlotte 21 46 .313 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 18 .723 —
Cleveland 41 26 .612 7
Chicago 29 36 .446 18
Indiana 29 37 .439 18½
Detroit 15 51 .227 32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 26 .594 —
Dallas 34 32 .515 5
New Orleans 31 34 .477 7½
San Antonio 16 49 .246 22½
Houston 15 50 .231 23½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 46 19 .708 —
Minnesota 34 33 .507 13
Oklahoma City 31 34 .477 15
Portland 31 34 .477 15
Utah 31 35 .470 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 38 26 .594 —
Phoenix 36 29 .554 2½
Golden State 34 32 .515 5
L.A. Clippers 34 33 .507 5½
L.A. Lakers 32 34 .485 7
Monday's Games
Portland 110, Detroit 104
Philadelphia 147, Indiana 143
Cleveland 118, Boston 114, OT
Miami 130, Atlanta 128
Denver 118, Toronto 113
Sacramento 123, New Orleans 108
Tuesday's Games
Washington 119, Detroit 117
Milwaukee 134, Orlando 123
Charlotte 112, New York 105
Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 94
Brooklyn 118, Houston 96
Oklahoma City 137, Golden State 128
Dallas 120, Utah 116
L.A. Lakers 112, Memphis 103
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132
Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171
Tampa Bay 64 38 21 5 81 225 198
Florida 65 32 27 6 70 221 218
Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198
Buffalo 63 32 27 4 68 233 224
Detroit 63 28 26 9 65 188 208
Montreal 64 26 33 5 57 176 229
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 62 42 12 8 92 216 158
New Jersey 63 41 16 6 88 226 174
N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179
N.Y. Islanders 66 33 25 8 74 191 179
Pittsburgh 63 32 22 9 73 206 203
Washington 65 31 28 6 68 201 196
Philadelphia 64 24 29 11 59 168 211
Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 64 34 17 13 81 215 171
Minnesota 64 36 21 7 79 182 169
Colorado 62 35 21 6 76 201 174
Winnipeg 64 36 25 3 75 200 179
Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180
St. Louis 63 27 31 5 59 193 233
Arizona 64 22 32 10 54 177 229
Chicago 63 22 36 5 49 158 225
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 38 20 6 82 204 179
Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217
Seattle 64 37 21 6 80 225 202
Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219
Calgary 65 29 23 13 71 203 201
Vancouver 63 26 32 5 57 214 249
Anaheim 64 21 35 8 50 163 262
San Jose 65 19 34 12 50 189 248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 5, Dallas 4
Chicago 5, Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 4, Washington 2
Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, New Jersey 3
Florida 2, Vegas 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2
Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO
Colorado 6, San Jose 0
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Anaheim 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140
Providence 55 32 13 8 2 74 162 149
Charlotte 56 32 19 3 2 69 177 168
Springfield 55 28 21 2 4 62 164 160
Lehigh Valley 56 28 22 3 3 62 168 171
Hartford 55 24 21 3 7 58 167 170
Bridgeport 55 25 22 7 1 58 178 183
WB/Scranton 55 23 23 4 5 55 151 160
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 56 37 16 2 1 77 193 170
Utica 55 27 20 6 2 62 166 165
Syracuse 54 27 20 4 3 61 191 176
Rochester 53 26 22 4 1 57 173 178
Laval 55 23 22 7 3 56 200 200
Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208
Belleville 56 24 27 4 1 53 177 205
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 54 30 14 7 3 70 195 153
Milwaukee 55 32 18 3 2 69 184 158
Manitoba 54 31 17 3 3 68 171 163
Rockford 56 27 21 4 4 62 174 183
Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173
Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189
Grand Rapids 55 22 27 4 2 50 156 206
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 57 39 15 3 0 81 208 148
Coachella Valley 52 36 10 4 2 78 189 137
Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 161 150
Abbotsford 57 31 21 2 3 67 189 173
Ontario 55 30 20 4 1 65 174 156
Bakersfield 54 25 25 2 2 54 162 170
Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 172 189
San Jose 54 22 27 1 4 49 148 185
Henderson 56 22 29 0 5 49 152 162
San Diego 57 17 39 1 0 35 144 219
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3
Calgary 5, Colorado 2
Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3
Wednesday's Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
