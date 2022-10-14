Baseball
Postseason MLB GlanceDIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 1:07 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National LeagueLos Angeles 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: Saturday, Oct. 29: Monday, Oct. 31: Tuesday, Nov. 1: x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: x-Friday, Nov. 4: x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61 Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118 New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89 Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88 Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72 N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93 Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122 New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128 Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102 Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96 Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123 L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154 ___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday’s Games
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 4 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 10 12 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 10 5 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Seattle 1 0 0 1 1 7 6 Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 4 7 Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 2 Carolina 4, Columbus 1 Montreal 4, Toronto 3 Colorado 5, Chicago 2 Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1 Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2 Toronto 3, Washington 2 Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1 N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3 Dallas 4, Nashville 1 Calgary 5, Colorado 3 Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 — Boston 2 1 .667 1½ New York 2 1 .667 1½ Toronto 2 2 .500 2 Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800 — Orlando 3 1 .750 ½ Atlanta 2 1 .667 1 Washington 1 2 .333 2 Charlotte 0 5 .000 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 — Indiana 2 1 .667 ½ Cleveland 1 2 .333 1½ Milwaukee 0 5 .000 3½ Detroit 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 1 .750 — Houston 2 1 .667 ½ Memphis 3 2 .600 ½ Dallas 1 1 .500 1 San Antonio 1 4 .200 2½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 — Denver 2 2 .500 2 Utah 1 2 .333 2½ Portland 1 4 .200 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 3 0 1.000 — Golden State 3 1 .750 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 1½ Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½ L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 3 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 99, Charlotte 94 Cleveland 105, Atlanta 99 Indiana 109, New York 100 Miami 120, New Orleans 103 Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97 Minnesota 118, L.A. Lakers 113 Sacramento 105, Phoenix 104 Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 126, Detroit 111 Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112
Friday’s Games
