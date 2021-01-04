Twenty years ago this week, Milton cruised past Lewisburg in girls basketball action.
Jessica Shnyder scored a game-high 16 and Melissa McKee added a dozen as the Black Panthers topped the visiting Green Dragons, 53-33. Mindy Culp added eight and Megan Dutrow finished with seven in a balanced Black Panthers attack.
Lewisburg got nine each from Amanda Hartzell and Jen Rautzhan in the game, played Jan. 3, 2000.
Mifflinburg hoops standout Tim Devanney had a career night 18 years ago this week.
Devanney poured in a career-high 33 points and collected 10 rebounds as the Wildcats torched Montoursville, 94-64, Jan. 2, 2002, at Mifflinburg. Brad Musser added 18 points and eight assists as he closed to within 15 points of his 1,000th career point.
